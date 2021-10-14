Bentley sets mark as S. Alabama tops Georgia Southern 41-14

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Jake Bentley became the first player in South Alabama history to account for five touchdowns in…

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Jake Bentley became the first player in South Alabama history to account for five touchdowns in a game, rushing for two and passing for three more as the Jaguars defeated Georgia Southern 41-14 on Thursday night.

Bentley had a sixth touchdown negated by a penalty while completing 24 of 31 passes for 389 yards — South Alabama’s first 300-yard passing game since the 2018 season.

The Jaguars (4-2, 1-2 Sun Belt) capped a 10-play, 84-yard game-opening drive with a Bentley keeper from the 12. That was the first of five straight scores as South Alabama led 31-0 midway through the second quarter.

Bentley rushed for a 6-yard touchdown and fired scoring passes to Jalen Tolbert from 40 yards and Jalen Wayne from the 5 while Diego Guajardo added a 42-yard field goal.

Tolbert caught 11 passes for a season-best 174 yards, Wayne seven catches for a career-best 117 yards.

Bentley had a big first half, passing for 261 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for two more and helping the Jaguars to a 31-8 halftime lead. South Alabama picked back up in the third, answering a Georgia Southern field goal with an 82-yard touchdown drive. The big gainer was a 58-yard run by Bryan Hill, Bentley capped the drive with a hitting Lincoln Sefcik from the 5.

Georgia Southern (2-5, 1-3) quarterbacks Justin Tomlin and Cam Ransom were held to seven completions on 25 passes for 112 yards. The Eagles ground game was held to 121 yards as South Alabama racked up 545 yards of offense to 233.

Georgia Southern is winless on the road this season.

