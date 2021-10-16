Coronavirus News: Manassas school reopens in-person classes next week | DC sets rent relief application deadline | FDA endorses booster for J&J vaccine | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
Ball State holds off E. Michigan 38-31; Hall sets FBS mark

The Associated Press

October 16, 2021, 6:30 PM

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Drew Plitt passed for 207 yards and a touchdown, Justin Hall rushed for two scores and Ball State eked out a 38-31 win against Eastern Michigan on Saturday.

The Cardinals (4-3, 2-1 Mid-American Conference), jumped ahead 14-0 after a quarter with Hall capping the game-opening drive with a 1-yard TD and Will Jones scoring from the 1-yard line on the next possession.

Eastern Michigan (4-3, 1-2) scored twice in the second quarter to trail 17-14 at the break, but Plitt found Yo’Heinz Tyler with an 11-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter and Hall and Carson Steele added rushing TDs in the fourth. Steele gained 138 yards on 18 carries.

EMU’s Ben Bryant was 35-for-48 passing for 331 yards with a TD but was intercepted twice. Darius Boone scored two rushing touchdowns for the Eagles.

Hall, with 10 catches for 58 yards for Ball State, notched his 301st career reception to lead all active FBS receivers. He has caught a pass in an FBS-leading 50 straight games.

