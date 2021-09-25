Coronavirus News: COVID-19 booster shots plans in Md. | 3 lions still dealing with COVID-19 | Howard Co. seeks input for Rescue Plan funds | Latest cases in DC region
Wright, Skinner power ground game, lead Tarleton’s victory

The Associated Press

September 25, 2021, 11:17 PM

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Daniel Wright Jr. rushed for 142 yards and two touchdowns, Ryheem Skinner added 139 yards and another score, and Tarleton defeated Division II New Mexico Highlands 40-21 on Saturday night.

The Texans (2-2), who scored 23 points in the first quarter and led 30-14 at halftime, ran for 285 yards and Steven Duncan passed for235 yards for a total of 520 yards of offense. Tariq Bitson had five catches for 160 yards, 84 of those yards coming on the game’s first offensive play in which he was tackled at the 1.

Cowboys quarterback Ramone Atkins accounted for 357 of his team’s 478 total yards. He was 17 of 43 passing for 241 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He carried 22 times for 116 yards.

