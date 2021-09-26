Coronavirus News: DC wants eligible residents to get booster | All Capitals players, coaches vaccinated | 3 lions still dealing with COVID-19 | Latest cases in DC region
September 26, 2021

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL – 9/26/2021

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team’s records FROM THROUGH SATURDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last year’s final poll and first-place votes received.

Record Pts Pvs
1. Alabama (64) 4-0 1624 1
2. Georgia (1) 4-0 1558 2
3. Oregon 4-0 1467 4
4. Oklahoma 4-0 1395 3
5. Iowa 4-0 1319 6
6. Penn State 4-0 1286 8
7. Notre Dame 4-0 1187 10
8. Cincinnati 3-0 1185 9
9. Florida 3-1 1101 11
10. Ohio State 3-1 1030 12
11. Arkansas 4-0 1016 18
12. Mississippi 3-0 916 13
13. Texas A&M 3-1 744 5
14. Michigan 4-0 674 19
15. Brigham Young 4-0 670 16
16. Michigan State 4-0 583 21
17. Coastal Carolina 4-0 583 17
18. Oklahoma State 4-0 459 22
19. Clemson 2-2 389 7
20. UCLA 3-1 312 24
21. Fresno State 4-1 251 25
22. Auburn 3-1 244 23
23. Kentucky 4-0 179 27
24. Baylor 4-0 134 42
25. Wake Forest 4-0 119 39

Dropped out: No. 14 Iowa State (2-2); No. 15 Wisconsin (1-2); No. 20 North Carolina (2-2).

Others receiving votes: Texas (3-1) 101; Boston College (4-0) 91; North Carolina State (3-1) 70; San Diego State (4-0) 69; Maryland (4-0) 59; Wisconsin (1-2) 56; SMU (4-0) 54; Virginia Tech (3-1) 39; LSU (3-1) 36; Iowa State (2-2) 31; Army (4-0) 23; Arizona State (3-1) 12; Texas-San Antonio (4-0) 11; Liberty (3-1) 11; North Carolina (2-2) 10; Central Florida (2-1) 9; Oregon State (3-1) 7; Louisiana-Lafayette (3-1) 3; Appalachian State (3-1) 3; Louisville (3-1) 2; Indiana (2-2) 2; Wyoming (4-0) 1.

