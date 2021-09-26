USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL – 9/26/2021
The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team’s records FROM THROUGH SATURDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last year’s final poll and first-place votes received.
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Alabama (64)
|4-0
|1624
|1
|2. Georgia (1)
|4-0
|1558
|2
|3. Oregon
|4-0
|1467
|4
|4. Oklahoma
|4-0
|1395
|3
|5. Iowa
|4-0
|1319
|6
|6. Penn State
|4-0
|1286
|8
|7. Notre Dame
|4-0
|1187
|10
|8. Cincinnati
|3-0
|1185
|9
|9. Florida
|3-1
|1101
|11
|10. Ohio State
|3-1
|1030
|12
|11. Arkansas
|4-0
|1016
|18
|12. Mississippi
|3-0
|916
|13
|13. Texas A&M
|3-1
|744
|5
|14. Michigan
|4-0
|674
|19
|15. Brigham Young
|4-0
|670
|16
|16. Michigan State
|4-0
|583
|21
|17. Coastal Carolina
|4-0
|583
|17
|18. Oklahoma State
|4-0
|459
|22
|19. Clemson
|2-2
|389
|7
|20. UCLA
|3-1
|312
|24
|21. Fresno State
|4-1
|251
|25
|22. Auburn
|3-1
|244
|23
|23. Kentucky
|4-0
|179
|27
|24. Baylor
|4-0
|134
|42
|25. Wake Forest
|4-0
|119
|39
Dropped out: No. 14 Iowa State (2-2); No. 15 Wisconsin (1-2); No. 20 North Carolina (2-2).
Others receiving votes: Texas (3-1) 101; Boston College (4-0) 91; North Carolina State (3-1) 70; San Diego State (4-0) 69; Maryland (4-0) 59; Wisconsin (1-2) 56; SMU (4-0) 54; Virginia Tech (3-1) 39; LSU (3-1) 36; Iowa State (2-2) 31; Army (4-0) 23; Arizona State (3-1) 12; Texas-San Antonio (4-0) 11; Liberty (3-1) 11; North Carolina (2-2) 10; Central Florida (2-1) 9; Oregon State (3-1) 7; Louisiana-Lafayette (3-1) 3; Appalachian State (3-1) 3; Louisville (3-1) 2; Indiana (2-2) 2; Wyoming (4-0) 1.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.