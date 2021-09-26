USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL – 9/26/2021 The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with…

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL – 9/26/2021

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team’s records FROM THROUGH SATURDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last year’s final poll and first-place votes received.

Record Pts Pvs 1. Alabama (64) 4-0 1624 1 2. Georgia (1) 4-0 1558 2 3. Oregon 4-0 1467 4 4. Oklahoma 4-0 1395 3 5. Iowa 4-0 1319 6 6. Penn State 4-0 1286 8 7. Notre Dame 4-0 1187 10 8. Cincinnati 3-0 1185 9 9. Florida 3-1 1101 11 10. Ohio State 3-1 1030 12 11. Arkansas 4-0 1016 18 12. Mississippi 3-0 916 13 13. Texas A&M 3-1 744 5 14. Michigan 4-0 674 19 15. Brigham Young 4-0 670 16 16. Michigan State 4-0 583 21 17. Coastal Carolina 4-0 583 17 18. Oklahoma State 4-0 459 22 19. Clemson 2-2 389 7 20. UCLA 3-1 312 24 21. Fresno State 4-1 251 25 22. Auburn 3-1 244 23 23. Kentucky 4-0 179 27 24. Baylor 4-0 134 42 25. Wake Forest 4-0 119 39

Dropped out: No. 14 Iowa State (2-2); No. 15 Wisconsin (1-2); No. 20 North Carolina (2-2).

Others receiving votes: Texas (3-1) 101; Boston College (4-0) 91; North Carolina State (3-1) 70; San Diego State (4-0) 69; Maryland (4-0) 59; Wisconsin (1-2) 56; SMU (4-0) 54; Virginia Tech (3-1) 39; LSU (3-1) 36; Iowa State (2-2) 31; Army (4-0) 23; Arizona State (3-1) 12; Texas-San Antonio (4-0) 11; Liberty (3-1) 11; North Carolina (2-2) 10; Central Florida (2-1) 9; Oregon State (3-1) 7; Louisiana-Lafayette (3-1) 3; Appalachian State (3-1) 3; Louisville (3-1) 2; Indiana (2-2) 2; Wyoming (4-0) 1.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.