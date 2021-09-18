Coronavirus News: COVID-19 tests getting hard to find | Panel says boosters only for seniors, high-risk | Montgomery Co. outdoor homecomings | Latest cases in DC region
Home » College Football » UCF QB Gabriel out…

UCF QB Gabriel out indefinitely with fractured collarbone

The Associated Press

September 18, 2021, 3:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Central Florida quarterback Dillon Gabriel will be out indefinitely after suffering a broken clavicle on the final play of the Knights’ loss Friday night to Louisville.

UCF (2-1) announced Saturday that Gabriel would not need surgery, but it gave no timetable for his return. The junior is one of the top quarterbacks in the country.

He led the nation in yards passing last season and completed 68.7% of his passes for 814 yards and nine touchdowns.

Gabriel was injured with the Knights trailing by a touchdown in the final seconds deep in their own territory as they tried to make a desperation lateral play. He was slammed to the turf on his left throwing shoulder while trying to keep the ball alive.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USPS says vaccination, testing requirements subject to 'mandatory' union negotiations

USDA Chief Data Officer Ted Kaouk moving to OPM in October

Under recent executive order, federal employees must now show proof of vaccination

Diverse federal workforce key to embedding equity in agency public service, OMB says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up