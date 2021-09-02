Tulane moves second home game vs. Morgan St. to Birmingham

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tulane has decided to move its second scheduled home football game to Legion Field in Birmingham,…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tulane has decided to move its second scheduled home football game to Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama, where the university’s athletic program relocated temporarily as Hurricane Ida slammed into southeast Louisiana.

The Sept. 11 matchup with Morgan State will be the second home game the Green Wave has been forced to relocate because of the storm this season.

Tulane was supposed to open its football season at home Saturday against No. 2 Oklahoma, which would have been the highest-ranked team to play at Tulane since second-ranked LSU met the Green Wave in the Superdome in 2007. But that game was moved to Norman, Oklahoma, shortly after it became evident that Ida’s damage — which included power outages citywide — would prevent Tulane from hosting a football game on campus this weekend.

The game was scheduled for Tulane’s Yulman Stadium, which has never hosted such a high-profile opponent since it opened in 2014.

Tulane also announced that fans will be admitted free of charge to all of its sporting events held in Birmingham, including the football game and a volleyball tournament including UAB, Sam Houston and Texas Tech on Sept. 17 and Sept. 18.

Tulane officials said game times and locations for future Tulane events will be reassessed after Sept. 18.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.