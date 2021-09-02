CORONAVIRUS NEWS: vaccine passport support in Montgomery Co. | COVID-19 vaccine incentive for Anne Arundel Co. employees | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Temple-Rutgers season opener postponed until Saturday by Ida

The Associated Press

September 2, 2021, 11:09 AM

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — The season-opening game between Temple and Rutgers scheduled for Thursday night has been postponed until Saturday after the remnants of Hurricane Ida dumped historic rain over the northeastern U.S.

Rutgers officials did not immediately announce a new starting time. Information on tickets, credentials and parking for the game at SHI Stadium, which was sold out, also will be announced later.

Thursday night’s game was to be the first at the 52,000-plus seat SHI stadium without attendance restrictions since 2019. Crowds were limited last season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rutgers went 3-6 last season in Greg Schiano first season back as coach. Temple was 1-6 in Rod Carey’s second season.

“I said all summer that we went through a lot last year and that has prepared us for anything,” Carey said in a statement. “My thoughts are with those families who have lost their homes due to this storm. Delaying our football game for 48 hours is not as devastating as their situations.”

