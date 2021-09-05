CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hospitals hit with nurse staffing crisis amid COVID | Florida grapples with COVID-19's deadliest phase yet | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
The Associated Press

September 5, 2021, 5:32 PM

MLB
Monday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
N.Y. Mets -122 at WASHINGTON +104
at MILWAUKEE -149 Philadelphia +130
Cincinnati -161 at CHICAGO CUBS +140
San Francisco -174 at COLORADO +150
L.A. Dodgers -195 at ST. LOUIS +168
American League
at BALTIMORE -115 Kansas City -105
at N.Y. YANKEES -136 Toronto +117
at BOSTON -180 Tampa Bay +155
Minnesota -113 at CLEVELAND -105
at HOUSTON -210 Seattle +176
at L.A. ANGELS -152 Texas +133
Interleague
Detroit -133 at PITTSBURGH +117
College Football
Monday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Mississippi 8 10 (75½) at LOUISVILLE
Saturday
at VIRGINIA 10½ 11 (54½) Illinois
at OHIO ST. 10½ 11 (63½) Oregon
at NORTHWESTERN 26½ 26½ (55) Indiana St.
at MICHIGAN ST. 19 20 (55) Youngstown St.
at NOTRE DAME 22½ 19 (52½) Toledo
Purdue 27½ 27½ (56½) at UCONN
at PENN STATE 22 20½ (54½) Ball St.
at IOWA ST. 5 (44½) Iowa
Texas (58½) at ARKANSAS
at WISCONSIN 32 32 (60) E. Michigan
at INDIANA 32½ 32½ (OFF) Idaho
at MICHIGAN (50½) Washington
Utah (46½) at BYU
at USC 14½ 14½ (51½) Stanford
NFL
Thursday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at TAMPA BAY (51½) Dallas
Sunday
Jacksonville 3 (44½) at HOUSTON
Minnesota (48) at CINCINNATI
Seattle 2 (48½) at INDIANAPOLIS
at TENNESSEE 3 3 (52) Arizona
at BUFFALO (48½) Pittsburgh
San Francisco (45½) at DETROIT
LA Chargers 1 1 (44½) at WASHINGTON
at CAROLINA 4 5 (45½) N.Y Jets
at ATLANTA (47½) Philadelphia
at NEW ENGLAND (44½) Miami
Green Bay 2 (50) at NEW ORLEANS
at KANSAS CITY (52½) Cleveland
Denver 1 (42½) at N.Y GIANTS
at LA RAMS 7 7 (44½) Chicago
Monday, Sept. 13
Baltimore (43) at LAS VEGAS

