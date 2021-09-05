|MLB
|Monday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|N.Y. Mets
|-122
|at
|WASHINGTON
|+104
|at MILWAUKEE
|-149
|Philadelphia
|+130
|Cincinnati
|-161
|at
|CHICAGO
|CUBS
|+140
|San Francisco
|-174
|at
|COLORADO
|+150
|L.A. Dodgers
|-195
|at
|ST.
|LOUIS
|+168
|American League
|at BALTIMORE
|-115
|Kansas
|City
|-105
|at N.Y. YANKEES
|-136
|Toronto
|+117
|at BOSTON
|-180
|Tampa
|Bay
|+155
|Minnesota
|-113
|at
|CLEVELAND
|-105
|at HOUSTON
|-210
|Seattle
|+176
|at L.A. ANGELS
|-152
|Texas
|+133
|Interleague
|Detroit
|-133
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+117
|College Football
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Mississippi
|8
|10
|(75½)
|at
|LOUISVILLE
|Saturday
|at VIRGINIA
|10½
|11
|(54½)
|Illinois
|at OHIO ST.
|10½
|11
|(63½)
|Oregon
|at NORTHWESTERN
|26½
|26½
|(55)
|Indiana
|St.
|at MICHIGAN ST.
|19
|20
|(55)
|Youngstown
|St.
|at NOTRE DAME
|22½
|19
|(52½)
|Toledo
|Purdue
|27½
|27½
|(56½)
|at
|UCONN
|at PENN STATE
|22
|20½
|(54½)
|Ball
|St.
|at IOWA ST.
|4½
|5
|(44½)
|Iowa
|Texas
|4½
|3½
|(58½)
|at
|ARKANSAS
|at WISCONSIN
|32
|32
|(60)
|E.
|Michigan
|at INDIANA
|32½
|32½
|(OFF)
|Idaho
|at MICHIGAN
|1½
|1½
|(50½)
|Washington
|Utah
|7½
|7½
|(46½)
|at
|BYU
|at USC
|14½
|14½
|(51½)
|Stanford
|NFL
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at TAMPA BAY
|6½
|7½
|(51½)
|Dallas
|Sunday
|Jacksonville
|2½
|3
|(44½)
|at
|HOUSTON
|Minnesota
|3½
|3½
|(48)
|at
|CINCINNATI
|Seattle
|2
|2½
|(48½)
|at
|INDIANAPOLIS
|at TENNESSEE
|3
|3
|(52)
|Arizona
|at BUFFALO
|6½
|6½
|(48½)
|Pittsburgh
|San Francisco
|7½
|7½
|(45½)
|at
|DETROIT
|LA Chargers
|1
|1
|(44½)
|at
|WASHINGTON
|at CAROLINA
|4
|5
|(45½)
|N.Y
|Jets
|at ATLANTA
|3½
|3½
|(47½)
|Philadelphia
|at NEW ENGLAND
|1½
|2½
|(44½)
|Miami
|Green Bay
|2
|4½
|(50)
|at
|NEW
|ORLEANS
|at KANSAS CITY
|5½
|6½
|(52½)
|Cleveland
|Denver
|1
|2½
|(42½)
|at
|N.Y
|GIANTS
|at LA RAMS
|7
|7
|(44½)
|Chicago
|Monday, Sept. 13
|Baltimore
|4½
|4½
|(43)
|at
|LAS
|VEGAS
