Coronavirus News: COVID-19 booster shots plans in Md. | 3 lions still dealing with COVID-19 | Howard Co. seeks input for Rescue Plan funds | Latest cases in DC region
Home » College Football » Ragin' Cajuns open Sun…

Ragin’ Cajuns open Sun Belt play with 28-20 victory

The Associated Press

September 25, 2021, 9:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Levi Lewis threw for three touchdowns and Louisiana-Lafayette held off Georgia Southern 28-20 on Saturday night in a Sun Belt Conference opener.

Lewis threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Johnny Lumpkin and a 46-yarder to Dontae Fleming to extend the Ragin’ Cajuns’ lead to 28-13 in the third quarter.

Gerald Green’s 76-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter got the Eagles (1-3, 0-1) within 28-20. Their final possession came with 4:22 to go but the drive died with 44 seconds remaining.

Lewis, who also threw a 48-yard score to Michael Jefferson to tie the game at 7, finished 17 of 28 for 249 yards for the Ragin’ Cajuns (3-1, 1-0). Emani Bailey had Louisiana-Lafayette’s other touchdown on a 3-yard run for a 14-7 lead.

Green rushed for three touchdowns and a career-high 186 yards on 18 carries for the Eagles. Justin Tomlin threw for 175 yards with an interception.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

For DoD, new flexibility for IT spending is a test of trust with Congress

Biden administration gives federal contractors until Dec. 8 to comply with vaccine mandate

Olson’s customer-first approach helped Treasury get out from under technical debt

Pandemic oversight board to preserve data analytics tools beyond its sunset date

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up