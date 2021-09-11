9/11 ANNIVERSARY: DC school honors teacher killed on 9/11 | 9/11 Pentagon survivor looks back | Entertainment's response to 9/11 | Covering 9/11 before smartphones
Home » College Football » Oladokun has 4 TDs,…

Oladokun has 4 TDs, South Dakota State routs Lidenwood 52-7

The Associated Press

September 11, 2021, 10:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Chris Oladokun threw four touchdown passes in the first half, leading FCS third-ranked South Dakota State to a 52-7 victory over Division II-member Lindenwood on Saturday night.

Oladokun was 12-of-14 passing for 171 yards. He connected with two TD passes from inside the 5 to Zach Heins. In the second, he hit tight end Tucker Kraft with scoring throws from the 5 and 13. Cole Frahm’s career-best 54-yard field goal made it 38-0 at halftime.

Pierre Strong Jr. had seven carries for 110 yards rushing that included a 68-yard run and 7-yard TD for South Dakota State (2-0). Amar Johnson added 105 yards rushing and 1-yard TD run.

The Jackrabbits put up 426 yards of offense in the first half and finished with 560.

Cade Brister tossed a 37-yard touchdown pass to Payton Rose early in the fourth quarter for Lindenwood.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/College-football and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

CISA tells agencies they don’t have to go it alone on zero trust

A Tuesday like no other: State Dept. remembers its 9/11 first responders and a new generation of diplomats

DoD wants transformational 2023 budget, but will take some cuts to pay for it

Updated: New executive order requires vaccines for all federal employees, contractors

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up