CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccinated Fairfax Co. students get back to school faster | Prince George's Co. adds to mobile vaccine fleet | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » College Football » Murray State routs Mississippi…

Murray State routs Mississippi Valley State 35-0

The Associated Press

September 3, 2021, 12:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Preston Rice had four touchdown runs to lead Murray State to a 35-0 victory over Mississippi Valley State in the season opener for both teams on Thursday night.

Rice broke loose for a 28-yard score on the Racers’ third play from scrimmage and later added three TD runs from inside the 5. He finished with 81 yards rushing on 11 carries and was 10-of-16 passing for 157 yards. Cortezz Jones carried the ball 10 times for 107 yards.

Quinaz Turner and Davontae McKee each had an interception for the Racers.

Mississippi Valley State was held to 162 yards of offense and didn’t cross midfield in the second half. Conor Regan completed 10 of 16 passes for 56 yards and added 14 yards rushing for the Delta Devils.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/College-football and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

With new CIO in place, OPM turning to familiar IT modernization playbook

VHA employee vaccinations on the rise amid surge in COVID cases, deaths

NASA's future of work plan starts with the 'experimental phase'

Obituary: GSA’s Rob Coen

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up