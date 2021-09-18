Coronavirus News: COVID-19 tests getting hard to find | Panel says boosters only for seniors, high-risk | Montgomery Co. outdoor homecomings | Latest cases in DC region
Home » College Football » Monmouth wins Big South…

Monmouth wins Big South opener on road with 41-14 romp

The Associated Press

September 18, 2021, 10:04 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Juwon Farri rushed for three touchdowns, Tony Muskett passed for two more and Monmouth defeated Charleston Southern 41-14 in the Big South Conference opener for both teams Saturday night.

Farri opened the scoring with a run from the 2, capping a 14-play, 75-yard grinder of a game-opening drive that ate 5:35 off the clock. He added a run from the 5 as Monmouth (2-1, 1-0) led 14-0 after another five-minute drive near the end of the first quarter.

The Hawks are ranked No. 20 in the FCS coaches’ poll. Muskett was 18-of-29 passing for 208 yards with touchdowns to Terrance Greene for 10 yards and Assanti Kearney for 24.

In a switch, Farri scored on a one-play, 1-yard drive just after Monmouth’s Eddie Morales returned an interception 77 yards to the 1.

Jack Chambers scored both TDs for Charleston Southern (1-1, 0-1) on runs of 8 and 20 yards. Chambers rushed 14 times for 68 yards and went 18-for-36 passing for 167 more.

CSU’s Garris Schwarting, who tied Big South and school records with four receiving touchdowns a week ago, was held to two catches for 7 yards.

Kevin Callahan, Monmouth’s 29th-year coach, is ranked sixth among active FCS coaches with 168 wins. The Hawks are 18-2 in the Big South since 2017.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Interior will move BLM headquarters, senior officials back to DC

USDA Chief Data Officer Ted Kaouk moving to OPM in October

Diverse federal workforce key to embedding equity in agency public service, OMB says

DIU's newest office is off and running investing in hardware innovations

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up