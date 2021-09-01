CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Loudoun County schools update | Get vaccinated in Maryland? Win a college scholarship | Vaccine mandates are hard sell | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » College Football » Michigan State names Haller…

Michigan State names Haller as new athletic director

The Associated Press

September 1, 2021, 1:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State named football alumnus and deputy athletic director Alan Haller as its 20th athletic director on Wednesday.

Haller served as deputy athletic director since 2019, having been with the athletic department since 2010. He was a lieutenant for the university police department for 13 years.

Haller played cornerback for the Spartans under coach George Perles from 1988-91 before playing for multiple NFL teams from 1992-95.

“I’m very excited for this huge opportunity,” Haller said in a news release. ”Coming from an athletic background and being a Spartan alumnus on the football team, MSU Athletics is just in my blood.”

He will replace Bill Beekman, who resigned in August to serve as the first vice president for strategic initiatives at the university.

Beekman, who was an internal candidate with no athletic background, was named athletic director in 2018 taking over for Mark Hollis who stepped down from the position after a decade amid the Larry Nassar sex abuse scandal.

Haller was named during the university’s Board of Trustee’s meeting on Wednesday. He chaired the search for the university’s sixth chief of police and has also served in the searches for MSU’s two most recent football coaches, Mark Dantonio and current coach Mel Tucker.

___

Anna Liz Nichols is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USPS brings back mask policy for workforce — with or without vaccination

FASC has opportunity to bring supply chain efforts under its umbrella

OMB launches Evaluation.gov as hub to showcase work from chief evaluation officers

With new CIO in place, OPM turning to familiar IT modernization playbook

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up