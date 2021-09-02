CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccinated Fairfax Co. students get back to school faster | Prince George's Co. adds to mobile vaccine fleet | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Mercer dominates Point University 69-0 with 778 total yards

The Associated Press

September 2, 2021, 10:37 PM

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) — Carter Peevy threw for 139 yards and a touchdown and Tommy Pollack ran for 111 yards and two scores, and Mercer beat NAIA-member Point University 69-0 on Thursday night in its season opener.

The Bears’ total points established a new program record. Mercer amassed a total of 778 yards with 539 coming on the ground. Mercer had 12 rushers finish with yardage from the line of scrimmage while nine players caught at least one pass.

Peevy was 9-for-12 passing, Dylan Fromm came on in relief to throw 5 for 7 for 46 yards and a score, and Fred Payton went 4 for 6 for 54 yards and a touchdown.

Peyton Allen threw for 58 yards with an interception for Point University, which had 99 yards of total offense.

It was the first-ever matchup between the two schools.

