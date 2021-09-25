Coronavirus News: COVID-19 booster shots plans in Md. | 3 lions still dealing with COVID-19 | Howard Co. seeks input for Rescue Plan funds | Latest cases in DC region
Martin rallies Robert Morris to 22-16 win over Howard

The Associated Press

September 25, 2021, 3:59 PM

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — George Martin found D’Andre Hicks for a 17-yard touchdown as Robert Morris put together a nearly six-minute drive late in the fourth quarter to edge Howard 22-16 on Saturday.

Howard’s Quinton Williams ran for one touchdown, passed for another and Faraji Woodson kicked a 27-yard field goal as the Bison rallied into a 16-13 lead with nine minutes left.

The Colonials (1-1) put together an 11-play, 77-yard drive ending with a quick shovel pass from Martin to Hicks for the game-winner.

Martin completed 11-of-21 passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns, both to Hicks. Martin also ran for a score. Alijah Jackson carried the ball 26 times for 107 yards for Robert Morris.

Williams went 25-for-40 for 254 yards with a touchdown and an interception for the Bison (0-4).

Postgame, Robert Morris held a memorial service for the university’s first football coach, Joe Walton in the stadium that bears his name. Walton passed away in August. He was 85.

