Fields leads Stony Brook over Colgate 24-3

The Associated Press

September 11, 2021, 4:34 PM

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Tyquell Fields threw for one touchdown and ran for another to lead Stony Brook to a 24-3 victory over Colgate on Saturday.

Ty Son Lawton added a rushing score and finished with 134 yards on the ground, going over 1,000 for his career.

Jacob Jaworski kicked a 35-yard-field goal to give the Raiders (0-2) their only points and the early lead. Fields found Shawn Harris Jr. alone deep down the middle for a 64-yard score early in the second quarter and Mike Boyle added a 26-yard field goal for a 10-3 halftime lead.

Fields ran in from the 1 for a score, capping an 81-yard drive that took over 8 1/2 minutes for a 17-3 lead late in the third, and Lawson added a 10-yard score early in the fourth.

The Seawolves (1-1) outgained the Raiders 413-247, giving up just 60 rushing yards. The Seawolves had three sacks, interceptions by Dajon Owens and Jordan Jackson, plus a goal-line stand that halted a 77-yard Colgate drive at the 1.

