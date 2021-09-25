Coronavirus News: COVID-19 booster shots plans in Md. | 3 lions still dealing with COVID-19 | Howard Co. seeks input for Rescue Plan funds | Latest cases in DC region
Duquesne holds Virginia Lynchburg to 131 total yards

The Associated Press

September 25, 2021, 5:48 PM

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Billy Lucas had two of Duquesne’s four rushing touchdowns, and the Dukes beat Virginia Lynchburg 56-7 on Saturday for their 14th straight home-opening win.

Lucas only carried it three times for 39 yards. Nine players ran it for Duquesne (2-1), gaining 289 yards. Garrett Owens had a team-high 108 yards and a score, and JaMario Clements added 58 yards and a score.

Spencer DeMedal’s 29-yard interception return gave Duquesne a 17-0 first-quarter lead, and Owens’ 55-yard run was the first of three second-quarter touchdowns for the Dukes.

Ryan Iacone capped the scoring by breaking a tackle near midfield and racing for a 68-yard touchdown with 1:11 remaining in the fourth before getting surrounded by teammates in the end zone.

Darrius Sample was intercepted two times for Virginia Lynchburg (0-4). The Dragons were held to 131 yards and six first downs.

