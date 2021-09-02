CORONAVIRUS NEWS: vaccine passport support in Montgomery Co. | COVID-19 vaccine incentive for Anne Arundel Co. employees | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » College Football » Defending champ Alabama faces…

Defending champ Alabama faces No. 14 Miami in Atlanta

The Associated Press

September 2, 2021, 2:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

No. 14 Miami (0-0) vs. No. 1 Alabama (0-0), Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EDT (ABC).

Line: Alabama by 19 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Alabama leads 14-3.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Alabama is seeking a 20th consecutive season-opening win. It has not been even a game under .500 since the end of the 2006 season, when the Tide finished 6-7. Nick Saban took over as coach the following season. For Miami, the game represents a chance for arguably the program’s biggest win in 20 years.

KEY MATCHUP

Alabama’s defense against a Miami offense led by QB D’Eriq King and a veteran offensive line with a collective 159 career starts. The Hurricanes returned 10 offensive starters. The Crimson Tide is led defensively by preseason All-American Will Anderson Jr. and fellow linebackers Christian Harris and Henry To’oTo’o, a Tennessee transfer. Alabama had 21 sacks in the final five games last season.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Miami: King enters the season with 9,570 career combined passing and rushing yards. Among active FBS quarterbacks with at least 1,000 rushing yards, only Utah transfer Charlie Brewer — who had 10,739 over the past four seasons at Baylor — has piled up more than King.

Alabama: QB Bryce Young, the top-rated dual threat quarterback out of high school, makes his much-anticipated starting debut. If the offense skips a beat, it won’t necessarily be because of his inexperience. Young is surrounded by new starters on an offense, though tailback Brian Robinson Jr. and receiver John Metchie III are established threats.

FACTS & FIGURES

Alabama is seeking a 99th win as the No. 1-ranked team in the AP poll. … Miami is 5-11 all-time when facing the AP national champion from the previous season, 0-2 when that opponent is Alabama (losing those games by a combined score of 66-3). … Saban is 79-8 in games where the Crimson Tide enter ranked No. 1 in the AP poll. … The Hurricanes are 9-9 all-time when facing the AP’s No. 1-ranked team. … Miami will play nine of its 12 regular-season games in NFL stadiums, including seven home contests. … Alabama has 15 first- or second-year players on its offensive two-deep, including three offensive linemen and all four freshman wide receivers.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

VHA employee vaccinations on the rise amid surge in COVID cases, deaths

GAO will release report on pandemic cyber, expand reviews to include supply chain in near future

In goodbye message, Chaillan unloads his frustrations over DoD’s technology culture, processes

Obituary: GSA’s Rob Coen

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up