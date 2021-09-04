CORONAVIRUS NEWS: HS football games cancelled after positive COVID-19 cases | Efforts grow to stop use of parasite drug | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Cal Poly gives Baldwin first win as Mustangs’ head coach

The Associated Press

September 4, 2021, 7:23 PM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Spencer Brasch threw for 318 yards and two touchdowns, and Cal Poly gave Beau Baldwin his first win as the Mustangs’ head coach with a 28-17 victory over San Diego in a season opener on Saturday.

Brasch was 23-of-38 passing and put the Mustangs in front for good when he threw a 35-yard TD to Chris Colman for a 14-7 lead with eight minutes left in the first half.

His 9-yard pass to Xavier Moore made it 21-10 in the first minute of the fourth quarter, and Elijah Ponder capped the day with a 75-yard pick-6. Shakobe Harper had the other Mustangs’ touchdown with a 2-yard run in the first quarter.

The Mustangs, who didn’t play last fall, lost their only three spring games under Baldwin, who was hired after the 2019 season. After nine years as head coach at Eastern Washington, he was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Cal until returning to the Big Sky Conference with Cal Poly.

The Toreros’ Mason Randall passed for one touchdown and ran for another but was intercepted twice.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

