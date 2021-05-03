CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Veterinarian continues curbside service | Md. leaders call for eviction moratorium | 3 ways to address vaccine hesitancy | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Wisconsin, Utah schedule matchups for 2028, 2033 seasons

The Associated Press

May 3, 2021, 11:57 AM

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin and Utah have announced a home-and-home series that includes matchups in 2028 and 2033.

The two teams are scheduled to meet at Wisconsin on Sept. 16, 2028. They play at Utah on Sept. 10, 2033. Their 2033 meeting will mark the first time Wisconsin has faced Utah in Salt Lake City.

The two teams have met three times before. They’ve split two games in Madison, with Wisconsin winning 7-0 in 1961 and Utah prevailing 31-28 in 1987. Ron Dayne ran for 246 yards to help Wisconsin beat Utah 38-10 in the 1996 Copper Bowl at Tucson, Arizona.

