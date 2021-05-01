CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Updated DC-region mask guidance | Va. counties offer vaccine self-scheduling | DC outdoor pools to reopen | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Glass, Quarles help Alabama A&M beat UAPB, win SWAC title

The Associated Press

May 1, 2021, 11:28 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Aqeel Glass threw three touchdown passes, Gary Quarles ran for two TDs, and Alabama A&M beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 40-33 on Saturday in the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship game.

Alabama A&M (5-0) won its second title and played in its seventh SWAC championship game. The Bulldogs, who beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 22-16 for the 2006 crown, completed its second undefeated season on record and first in 53 years.

Glass threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Howard to cap a 12-play, 79-yard drive and then, after UAPB punted, led an eight-play, 80-yard that culminated when Quarles scored on a 3-yard run to make it 33-26 and give Alabama A&M the lead for good with 1:24 left in the third quarter.

Glass connected with Zabrian Moore — who caught a 30-yard TD pass in the first quarter — for a 13-yard touchdown to give the Bulldogs a two touchdown lead midway through the fourth. Skyler Perry threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Josh Wilkes to trim UAPB’s deficit to 40-33 with 2:30 to play. After the Bulldogs went three-and-out on their ensuing drive, Trenton McGhee picked off a fourth-and-10 pass in the end zone with 6 seconds remaining to seal it.

Tyrin Ralph returned a kickoff 81 yards for a touchdown and Kolby Watts scored on a 33-yard fumble return for UAPB.

