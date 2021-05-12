CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pr. George's lifting restrictions | Unintended consequences of CDC mask guidance | Mont. Co. reopening plan | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
AP Top 25 Podcast: What lies ahead for Power 5 conferences?

The Associated Press

May 12, 2021, 10:58 AM

A big two has emerged within the Power Five.

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast, Stewart Mandel of The Athletic joins the AP’s Ralph Russo to discuss the future of the Power Five conferences.

The Southeastern Conference and Big Ten have surged from their P5 peers in terms of generating revenue. Is there any reason to think that won’t continue? What hurdles do the Atlantic Coast Conference, Big 12 and Pac-12 have to overcome to close the gap? Could expansion or realignment be on the table?

The Power Five might benefit from aligning their interests, but that’s a difficult ask for competitors.

Plus, why eight teams might not be enough for the next evolution of the playoff.

