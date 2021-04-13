CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Most Nationals players receive vaccine | Volunteers needed in Fairfax | Prince George’s Co. schools’ wireless hot spots recall | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Football » TSU hires 1st-time coach…

TSU hires 1st-time coach Eddie George hoping for revival

The Associated Press

April 13, 2021, 11:17 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee State has hired former NFL running back Eddie George as football coach, banking on his name and connections to revive the program.

TSU introduced George at a news conference Tuesday inside the Gentry Center with the band on hand to commemorate what the university hopes is a big step forward in football.

“Eddie George has been a winner in every facet of the game and we look forward to him bringing that same commitment to our players and having it translate into winning on and off the field,” athletic director Mikki Allen said. “We are excited to have him join us and lead the next chapter of our storied football program.”

Tennessee State is taking a risk. George, a four-time Pro Bowl running back with the Tennessee Titans and the 1995 Heisman Trophy winner with Ohio State, has not coached before. He played nine seasons in the NFL and ran for 10,441 yards.

He owns a landscape architecture firm. Also an actor, George has appeared on Broadway and TV. He said all that prepared him for this moment.

“Coaching is a full commitment, a duty of service,” George said. “I take that seriously. I’ve done a lot of soul searching and due diligence. The more I thought about it, I got more and more excited about it. It was like picking up an old guitar or getting back on a bike; it’s familiar but in a different capacity.”

The Tigers went 58-61 over the past 11 seasons, with only one FCS playoff appearance in 2013. Tennessee State announced Monday that coach Rod Reed’s contract was not being renewed. The Tigers have had three consecutive losing seasons, including 2-5 this spring.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Demand for post office services remains high, but USPS plan looks to cut hours

GSA, DHS making big push to address shortcomings in contractor assessments

Some lawmakers want to rethink military benefits as service member families go hungry

Tough decisions lie ahead for VA, as EHR usability problems persist

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up