South Carolina State wins with late TD over Alabama State

The Associated Press

April 3, 2021, 6:40 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Corey Fields capped a late scoring drive with a 17-yard TD pass to Shaquan Davis with 1:17 left to lift South Carolina State over Alabama State 14-7 on Saturday.

South Carolina State (2-1) then stopped the Bulldogs (1-2) to secure the win, tackling Ryan Nettles at the Hornets 24 on the final play of the game after Alabama State drove 51 yards on eight plays.

Alabama State tied it at 7 on Nettles’ 9-yard TD pass to Wallace Corker with 3:05 left in the game, taking advantage of a short field following an interception of Fields’ pass. It was the first points scored since South Carolina State opened the scoring with Alex James’ 12-yard TD run on the first drive of the game.

James ran 12 times for 55 yards for the Bulldogs.

Nettles passed for 191 yards for the Hornets.

