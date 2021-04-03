CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Hospitalizations rising among young people | Expert dismisses 'vaccine passport' worries | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Ralph’s 77-yard punt return helps UAPB beat MVSU 24-17

The Associated Press

April 3, 2021, 10:36 PM

LORMAN, Mixx. (AP) — Tyrin Ralph returned a punt 77-yards for a score with 1:53 to play and Arkansas-Pine Bluff beat Mississippi Valley State 24-17 on Friday night.

UAPB (3-0, 3-0 SWAC) can win the SWAC West Division for the first time since 2012 and clinch a berth in the conference title game with a win in either of its final two regular season games. The Golden Lions play host to Prairie View A&M on April 17 and Texas Southern on April 24.

Skyler Perry threw touchdown passes of 8 yards to DeJuan Miller and 4 yards to Josh Wilkes, and an 18-yard field goal by Zack Piwniczka with two seconds remaining in the second quarter gave the Golden Lions a 17-3 halftime lead.

Mississippi Valley State (0-3, 0-3) rallied to tie it at 17-all in the fourth quarter before Ralph fielded a punt, ran to the right in front of the UAPB sideline, eluded defenders and got free around midfield before outracing the Delta Devils into the end zone.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

