NCAA FCS Playoff Glance

All Times EDT First Round Saturday, April 24 South Dakota St. 31, Holy Cross 3 S. Illinois 34, Weber St.…

All Times EDT First Round Saturday, April 24

South Dakota St. 31, Holy Cross 3

S. Illinois 34, Weber St. 31

Delaware 19, Sacred Heart 10

Jacksonville St. 49, Davidson 14

James Madison 31, VMI 24

North Dakota 44, Missouri St. 10

North Dakota St. 42, E. Washington 20

Sam Houston 21, Monmouth 15

Quarterfinals May 1 and 2

South Dakota St. vs. S. Illinois, TBA

Delaware vs. Jacksonville St., TBA

James Madison vs. North Dakota, TBA

North Dakota St. vs. Sam Houston, TBA

Semifinals Saturday, May 8

TBD

Championship Sunday, May 16 At Toyota Stadium Frisco, Texas

Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

<

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.