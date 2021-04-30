CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: A child's experience with vaccine trial | Va. schools on CDC guidance | DC offers walk-up vaccines for teens | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Michigan St drops Florida…

Michigan St drops Florida football recruit after arrest

The Associated Press

April 30, 2021, 7:02 PM

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State said Friday it has informed football recruit Steffan Johnson that he will not be a part of the program following his arrest in Florida.

Johnson, a cornerback from Venice, Florida, signed with the Spartans in December. He was arrested for extortion directing or promoting sexual performance by a child in North Port, Florida, according to the Detroit Free Press, which obtained a police report.

Johnson is accused of threatening a juvenile female with posting sexual videos on social media.

___

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

