CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Help for MoCo renters hurt by COVID-19 | Pandemic prevention center to open | Student survey on pandemic stress | DC-area vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Football » Delaware beats Delaware State 34-14

Delaware beats Delaware State 34-14

The Associated Press

April 10, 2021, 9:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Dejoun Lee ran 14 times for 109 yards and two touchdowns to help Delaware beat Delaware State 34-14 on Saturday night.

Nolan Henderson passed for 167 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions for the No. 8 Blue Hens (4-0), who scored the first 31 points of the game and have won their first four games of the season for the first time since 2012.

Lee scored on TD runs of 7 yards in the first quarter and 14 yards in the second. Thyrick Pitts added five catches for 87 yards, including a 9-yard touchdown catch in the with 19 seconds left in the first half.

Jared Lewis passed for 92 yards and ran for 21 yards and a touchdown for the Hornets (2-2). Delaware State scored its first touchdown on a blocked punt.

Delaware will close its season on Saturday at Villanova and Delaware State will host South Carolina State to close its season on Saturday.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

State Department cyber diplomacy bill seeks to fill ‘missing piece’ in interagency defense

Another year, another record-high budget request for VA

SBA executives ‘beyond doubt’ that teleworking employees are more productive

From 'cloud-intolerant' to cloud native, Navy networks are undergoing a transformation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up