CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Help for MoCo renters hurt by COVID-19 | Pandemic prevention center to open | Student survey on pandemic stress | DC-area vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Football » Corwin passes for 3…

Corwin passes for 3 TDs in 2nd quarter as Drake tops Butler

The Associated Press

April 10, 2021, 5:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — After a scoreless first quarter, Drake’s Ian Corwin passed for three touchdowns in as many possessions in the second and the Bulldogs went on to defeat Butler 33-7 on Saturday.

Corwin finished a crisp 7-of-8 passing for 75 yards and three TDs. He picked up another 67 yards rushing on six carries. Hunter Wendling was 12-of-21 passing for 131 yards, taking over in the second half for Drake (2-2, 2-2 Pioneer Football League).

In addition to Corwin’s trio of TD tosses, Drake also blocked a punt into the end zone for a safety to cap a 23-point outburst in the second quarter. The Bulldogs added two more scores with a Nathan De Bruin 45-yard field goal and Cross Robinson 12-yard touchdown run on consecutive possessions after halftime, pushing the lead to 33-0.

Bret Bushka teamed with Luka Popovic on a 38-yard pass play to get Butler (0-5, 0-5) on the scoreboard with 1:31 left in the game.

Drake had 25 first downs to Butler’s 10, 225 yards rushing to Butler’s 28 and 206 yards passing to Butler’s 190. Bushka and Sam Brown each had 95 yards passing for Butler.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

State Department cyber diplomacy bill seeks to fill ‘missing piece’ in interagency defense

Another year, another record-high budget request for VA

SBA executives ‘beyond doubt’ that teleworking employees are more productive

From 'cloud-intolerant' to cloud native, Navy networks are undergoing a transformation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up