Weber State scores 50-yard TD on final play, beats NAU

The Associated Press

March 27, 2021, 6:56 PM

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Randall Johnson completed a 50-yard touchdown pass to Justin Malone on the last play of the game to give Weber State a 28-23 win over Northern Arizona on Saturday.

The Wildcats (3-0, 3-0 Big Sky Conference), ranked third in the FCS Top 25, snapped the game-winning play with 2 seconds left. Johnson rolled right and threw the ball into a pack of four receivers and five defenders on the right side of the end zone with the 6-foot-4 Malone winning the battle.

The Lumberjacks (1-2, 1-2) took a 23-22 lead with 17 seconds left on Keondre Wudtee’s 1-yard keeper that capped a 14-play drive that took up nearly four minutes. Northern Arizona started the drive at its 5 after Eloi Kwete forced a fumble by Weber State’s Daniel Wright Jr. and Morgan Vest recovered it.

Johnson passed for 133 yards, three touchdowns and one interception and ran 19 times for 70 yards for Weber State. Josh Davis ran 16 times for 141 yards.

Wudtee had 204 yards passing, 52 yards rushing and a TD run for Northern Arizona. Draycen Hall ran 19 times for 136 yards and a score.

