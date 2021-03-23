CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Avoid confusing COVID-19 with allergies | One year later: Fairfax Co. grad's perspective | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
The Latest: Georgia Tech delays spring football practice

The Associated Press

March 23, 2021, 9:49 AM

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Georgia Tech has delayed the start of spring football practice because of positive COVID-19 tests.

The Yellow Jackets were scheduled to hold their first practice on Tuesday.

“We received word this morning of a small number of positive COVID-19 tests within our program,” coach Geoff Collins said. “We will always err on the side of caution when it comes to the health and safety of our players and staff.”

Georgia Tech had prepared for the possibility by building extra days into its practice schedule, Collins added. He said the Yellow Jackets “fully intend to still hold our 15 practices allowed by the NCAA this spring.”

The school will hold off practicing until getting clearance from its medical experts.

Georgia Tech is coming off a 3-7 season and is 6-16 in two years under Collins.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

