CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. sports update | Masks after vaccination? | Md. hits vaccine milestone | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Football » Tarleton State shuts out…

Tarleton State shuts out Northeastern State 38-0

The Associated Press

March 27, 2021, 10:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Steven Duncan passed for 182 yards and a touchdown, and Tarleton State earned the program’s 500th win with a 38-0 victory over Northeastern State on Saturday.

Ryheem Skinner ran for 91 yards and two TDs and caught two passes for 27 yards for the Texans (5-2). Derrel Kelley III added 56 yards rushing and a TD run.

Tariq Bitson caught eight passes for 53 yards and a touchdown. Gabe Douglas had five receptions for 84 yards.

Mark Wheeland caught two passes for 89 yards for the Riverhawks.

The game counted as an exhibition for Division II Northeastern State. The Riverhawks’ last four-quarter football game was Nov. 16, 2019 against Fort Hays State. The Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association did not develop a formal football schedule for the 2020-21 season.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Non-profit recommends amending Stafford Act to include FEMA in pandemic, cyber incident response

SSA ‘aggressively worked’ to give IRS data to process 30M stimulus payments

JAIC's Joint Common Foundation is ready to accelerate AI across Defense Department

Air Force working on strategy to make data more accessible for future systems

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up