Jackson State beats Mississippi Valley State 43-7

The Associated Press

March 14, 2021, 7:17 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Jalon Jones accounted for four touchdowns and Jackson State opened the season 3-0 for the first time since 2011, spoiling Mississippi Valley State’s season opener with a 43-7 win on Sunday.

Jones completed 14 of 27 passes for 250 yards and three TDs and ran for 42 yards and another score for the Tigers (3-0, 2-0 Southwest Athletic Conference).

Daylen Baldwin caught six passes for 136 yards and three touchdowns and Tyson Alexander ran 15 times for 68 yards for Jackson State.

The Tigers had a 30-0 lead with six minutes left in the game when the Jackson State’s Kymani Clarke fumbled and Isaiah Latham recovered and returned it to the end zone for Mississippi Valley State. The touchdown was called back due to an illegal block, but the Delta Devils (0-1, 0-1) ended the shutout three plays later on Jalani Eason’s 11-yard keeper with 4:20 left.

Eason finished with 117 yards passing and 28 yards rushing.

