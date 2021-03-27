CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Vaccine eligibility date changing | Upshot of Hogan talking about vaccines | DC to loosen restrictions | Md. vaccine update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Hoosman leads Northern Iowa over Western Illinois 34-20

The Associated Press

March 27, 2021, 4:33 PM

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Tyler Hoosman ran for 82 yards and two touchdowns to lead Northern Iowa to a 34-20 victory over Western Illinois on Saturday.

Hoosman had a 6-yard scoring run midway through the third quarter, and his 29-yard touchdown run stretched the Panthers’ lead to 34-13 with 6:35 remaining.

Northern Iowa (3-3, 3-3 Missouri Valley) scored on its first play from scrimmage when Justin Fomby threw a 75-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Weston. Fomby completed 15 of 23 passes for 218 yards.

Omar Brown blocked Mason Laramie’s 46-yard field goal attempt and ran the ball back 62 yards into the end zone that gave Northern Iowa a 17-7 halftime lead.

Connor Sampson was 40-of-58 passing for 355 yards and threw a pair of touchdown passes and an interception for Western Illinois (0-5, 0-5). Sampson’s 58 attempts were the most by a Leatherneck since Paul Singer threw 60 passes against Western Kentucky on November 26, 1988. Sampson had 50 attempts against South Dakota in the 2019 season.

