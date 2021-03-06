CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. to move to Phase 2 of vaccine rollout | Northern Va. kids have higher rate of COVID-19 antibodies | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Ellison leads Southeastern Louisiana over McNeese St. 25-20

The Associated Press

March 6, 2021, 10:48 PM

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Morgan Ellison ran for 127 yards and a touchdown to lead Southeastern Louisiana over McNeese State 25-20 on Saturday night.

Ellison’s 32-yard scoring run stretched the Lions’ lead to 19-6 early in the third quarter. The Cowboys pulled to 22-20 with 14:10 remaining but then committed three of their four turnovers, the last a Cody Orgeron fumble at the Lions 4 that ended a 14-play, 71-yard drive that took nearly seven minutes.

Cole Kelley completed 21 of 39 passes for 301 yards and threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to CJ Turner to end the first half with the Lions ahead 12-6. Mateo Rengifo made field goals from 27, 29, 32 and 33 yards for Southeastern Louisiana (1-1, 1-1 Southland Conference).

Aj Carter and Carlos Williams each had a touchdown run for McNeese State (1-2, 0-2). Orgeron threw for 165 yards and two interceptions. Jacob Abel kicked a 21-yard field goal and a 45-yarder in the first half.

