CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. sports update | Masks after vaccination? | Md. hits vaccine milestone | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Football » Ellis throws for school-record…

Ellis throws for school-record 6 TDs in Austin Peay’s win

The Associated Press

March 14, 2021, 8:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Draylen Ellis threw for 262 yards and a school-record six touchdowns, Baniko Harley also set a program mark with four receiving scores, and Austin Peay beat Southeast Missouri State 49-42 in double overtime on Sunday.

Harley scored on 12-yarder for a 35-28 lead with 7:44 left in regulation before Geno Hess tied it for Southeast Missouri by capping a 21-play, 75-yard score with his third rushing touchdown. Hess scored on a five-yard run to finish a drive that took 7:21 off the clock and came with 23 seconds to play.

Hess opened overtime with a 2-yard TD run, and Harley answered with scoring grabs of 18 and 22 yards.

SEMO had the final possession and gained eight yards on the first play, but lost yardage on the next two followed an incompletion to end it.

Brian Snead rushed for 138 yards and a touchdown for Austin Peay (2-4).

Hess rushed for four touchdowns and 115 yards for SEMO (1-3). Andrew Bunch threw for 191 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Non-profit recommends amending Stafford Act to include FEMA in pandemic, cyber incident response

Biden announces nominee to lead beleaguered VA accountability office

Air Force working on strategy to make data more accessible for future systems

SSA ‘aggressively worked’ to give IRS data to process 30M stimulus payments

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up