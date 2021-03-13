Brown, Hill lead Rhode Island over Villanova 40-37 in OT

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kevin Brown Jr. had four touchdown runs, Kasim Hill scored on a 2-yard run in overtime and…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kevin Brown Jr. had four touchdown runs, Kasim Hill scored on a 2-yard run in overtime and Rhode Island beat sixth-ranked Villanova 40-37 on Saturday in its season opener.

The Rams’ C.J. Carrick kicked a 22-yard field goal as time expired to force the extra period tied at 34. Cole Bunce made a 45-yard field goal for Villanova in OT. Hill threw a 23-yard pass to Ivory Frimpong and then scored the game winner two plays later.

Rhode Island has won two straight against Villanova (1-1, 1-1 Colonial Athletic Association) since ending a five-game losing streak against the Wildcats.

Brown carried 20 times for 140 yards with each score coming from inside the 5. His 1-yard TD run pulled the Rams to 34-31 with 3:36 remaining. Hill was 18-of-28 passing for 246 yards.

Justin Covington ran for 141 yards and had touchdown runs from 26 and 76 yards for Villanova. Daniel Smith and Jalen Jackson each had a touchdown run. Smith finished with 110 yards rushing and Jackson had 60.

Rhode Island was scheduled to open its season on Feb. 27 against Bryant, but the game was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Bulldogs program.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.