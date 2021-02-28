CORONAVIRUS NEWS: South African variant found in Northern Virginia | One year later: College and the coronavirus | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
SE Missouri State rolls past Eastern Illinois 47-7

The Associated Press

February 28, 2021, 6:39 PM

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Zion Custis and Geno Hess ran for two touchdowns each and Southeast Missouri beat Eastern Illinois 47-7 on Sunday in both teams’ spring opener.

The Redhawks (1-1, 1-0 Ohio Valley Conference) played their first game since losing to Southern Illinois on Oct. 20 in their only fall contest.

Andrew Bunch was 23-of-37 passing for 302 yards and a touchdown to Johnny King, who caught seven passes for 115 yards.

The Redhawks took a 7-0 lead on Custis’ 9-yard TD run after Zack Smith blocked a punt and recovered it at the EIU 10. They broke the game open with a 27-point second quarter. Hess scored from a yard out after Izeal Terrell intercepted a pass and returned it to the EIU 10. Custis added another short TD run, Kenny Doak kicked two field goals and Bunch threw a 17-yard score to King before EIU’s Kendi Young ran 72 yards for a touchdown late in the half that ended 34-7.

The Redhawks finished with three interceptions — including one Al Young returned 25 yards for a score with a minute left — and a fumble recovery against the Panthers (0-1,, 0-1), who were playing their first game in 463 days.

