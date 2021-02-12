Report: Maryland football to bring back Brian Stewart as defensive coordinator

The Maryland Terrapins are bringing back a familiar face to man the defense as Baylor cornerbacks coach Brian Stewart is expected to be the program's new defensive coordinator.

The Maryland Terrapins are bringing back a familiar face to man the defense as Baylor cornerbacks coach Brian Stewart is expected to be the program’s new defensive coordinator, ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg reports.

Stewart served as the Terps DC from 2012 to 2014, working alongside current head coach Mike Locksley. In 2012, Stewart led the unit to a No. 21 national ranking at the end of the season, making it one of the top defenses in all of Div. I football.

Stewart will be taking over for Jon Hoke who joined the Atlanta Falcons this offseason as the team’s new secondary coach.

Prior to working with Baylor and joining Maryland, Stewart worked all around the country at both the collegiate and professional level. He’s coached at Nebraska, Syracuse, Missouri and San Jose State and was a coordinator at Rice and Houston. In the NFL, Stewart was the Cowboys defensive coordinator from 2007-08 and has also worked with the Texans, Chargers, Eagles and most recently the Lions.

Maryland will look for Stewart to bring in his defensive expertise and create quick changes, as the unit allowed 32 points per game during the 2020 season.