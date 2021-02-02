Georgia Tech to host UNC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2021

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech will host North Carolina at Mercedes-Benz Stadium next season, the first of six consecutive years…

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech will host North Carolina at Mercedes-Benz Stadium next season, the first of six consecutive years the school will play a game in Atlanta’s 75,000-seat NFL stadium.

The school announced Tuesday that its Sept. 25 matchup against the Tar Heels will be moved from Bobby Dodd Stadium on the Georgia Tech campus to the home of the Atlanta Falcons, about 2 miles away.

The Yellow Jackets were originally scheduled to play Notre Dame at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this past season, but the coronavirus pandemic led to that game being moved back to the 55,000-seat campus facility.

As part of that change, the original five-year contract to play one game a season at the bigger stadium was extended a year though 2026.

Georgia Tech will face Clemson in 2022 and Louisville in 2023 in season openers that will be part of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game series. In 2024, the Yellow Jackets are set to host Notre Dame at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The last two opponents in the series have not been determined.

