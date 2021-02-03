College Football National Signings

Rutgers Zaire Angoy, dt, 6-4, 310, Irvington, Newark, N.J. Khayri Banton, olb, 6-2, 220, West Side, Newark, N.J. Alijah Clark,…

Rutgers

Zaire Angoy, dt, 6-4, 310, Irvington, Newark, N.J.

Khayri Banton, olb, 6-2, 220, West Side, Newark, N.J.

Alijah Clark, cb, 6-2, 180, Camden, Camden, N.J.

Carnell Davis, wr, 6-1, 170, Eau Gallie, Melbourne, Fla.

Austin Dean, ilb, 6-2, 215, Berkeley Prep, Tampa, Fla.

Brayden Fox, wr, 6-3, 200, Archbishop Hoban, Akron, Ohio

Keshon Griffin, wde, 6-4, 220, St. Joseph, Hammonton, N.J.

Kyonte Hamilton, ath, 6-5, 230, Georgetown Preparatory School, Rockville, Md.

Henry Hughes, wde, 6-5, 228, Tampa Bay Tech, Tampa, Fla.

Desmond Igbinosun, s, 6-3, 195, Union, Union, N.J.

Ryan Keeler, sde, 6-5, 250, Nazareth Academy, Chicago, Ill.

Shaquan Loyal, cb, 6-0, 175, West Side, Newark, N.J.

Shawn Munnerlyn, ath, 6-5, 205, Independence, Columbus, Ohio

Tyler Needham, ot, 6-4, 265, William Penn Charter, Philadelphia, Pa.

Max Patterson, wr, 5-11, 165, Yorktown, Arlington, Va.

Al-Shadee Salaam, apb, 5-9, 170, East Orange Campus, East Orange, N.J.

Cam’Ron Stewart, sde, 6-4, 225, Governor Mifflin, Reading, Pa.

Zack Taylor, ls, 6-0, 220, Parsippany Hills, Morris Plains, N.J.

Jordan Thompson, ath, 6-3, 225, Parsippany Hills, Morris Plains, N.J.

Kevin Toth Jr., ot, 6-6, 270, Hudson, Hudson, Ohio

Gus Zilinskas, oc, 6-3, 263, Cherry Creek, Englewood, Colo.

South Carolina

Nick Barrett, dl, 6-3, 330, Eastern Wayne, Goldsboro, N.C.

O’Mega Blake, wr, 6-3, 189, South Pointe, Rock Hill, S.C.

Jordan Davis, ot, 6-5, 288, Creekside, Fairburn, Ga.

Marcellas Dial, CB, 5-11, 180, Georgia Military College

Colten Gauthier, pro, 6-3, 205, Hebron Christian Academy, Dacula, Ga.

Caleb McDowell, rb, 5-10, 175, Lee County, Leesburg, Ga.

Sam Reynolds, wr, 5-9, 175, Thompson, Alabaster, Ala.

Southern Cal

Anthony Beavers Jr., ath, 6-1, 195, Narbonne, Harbor City, Calif.

Prophet Brown, cb, 5-10, 180, Monterey Trail, Elk Grove, Calif.

Ty Buchanan, og, 6-5, 280, Calallen, Corpus Christi, Texas

Calen Bullock, ath, 6-2, 175, John Muir, Pasadena, Calif.

Brandon Campbell, rb, 5-10, 190, Katy, Katy, Texas

Jaxson Dart, pro, 6-3, 210, Corner Canyon, Draper, Utah

Raesjon Davis, olb, 6-1, 215, Mater Dei, Santa Ana, Calif.

Maximus Gibbs, og, 6-6, 385, St. John Bosco, Bellflower, Calif.

Xamarion Gordon, s, 6-2, 190, Warren, Downey, Calif.

Michael Jackson, wr, 6-0, 198, Desert Pines, Las Vegas, Nev.

Joseph Manjack, wr, 6-3, 200, Memorial, Tomball, Texas

Lake McRee, te, 6-4, 217, Lake Travis, Austin, Texas

Colin Mobley, sde, 6-4, 260, DeMatha Catholic, Hyattsville, Md.

Miller Moss, pro, 6-2, 197, Bishop Alemany, Mission Hills, Calif.

Mason Murphy, ot, 6-5, 290, J Serra Catholic, San Juan Capistrano, Calif.

Julien Simon, olb, 6-2, 221, Lincoln, Tacoma, Wash.

Jaylin Smith, ath, 5-11, 180, Bishop Alemany, Mission Hills, Calif.

Jay Toia, dt, 6-2, 315, Grace Brethren, Simi Valley, Calif.

Michael Trigg, te, 6-4, 230, Carrollwood Day, Tampa, Fla.

Kyron Ware-Hudson, wr, 6-1, 200, Mater Dei, Santa Ana, Calif.

Stanford

Jason Amsler, og, 6-5, 295, Franklin, Franklin, Tenn.

Aaron Armitage, sde, 6-4, 242, Blair Academy, Blairstown, N.J.

Brendon Barrow, apb, 5-8, 175, Clearwater Academy International, Clearwater, Fla.

Zach Buckey, wde, 6-5, 250, Garces Memorial, Bakersfield, Calif.

Caleb Ellis, s, 6-0, 180, Independence, Frisco, Texas

Anthony Franklin, wde, 6-4, 240, Pinnacle, Phoenix, Ariz.

David Kasemervisz, wr, 6-1, 185, Fort Bend Christian, Sugar Land, Texas

Emmet Kenney, k, 6-4, 190, Shanley, Fargo, N.D.

Mitch Leigber, s, 6-1, 205, Laguna Hills, Laguna Hills, Calif.

Jack Leyrer, ot, 6-6, 275, Highland Park, Dallas, Texas

Coco Lukrich, og, 6-4, 265, Park City, Park City, Utah

Danny McFadden, wr, 5-9, 175, St. Thomas Academy, Sunfish Lake, Minn.

Ari Patu, dual, 6-4.5, 205, Folsom, Folsom, Calif.

Jayson Raines, wr, 6-3, 197, West Orange, West Orange, N.J.

Duke Reeder, olb, 6-4, 230, St. Ignatius Prep, San Francisco, Calif.

Jaden Slocum, s, 6-2, 181, Alpharetta, Alpharetta, Ga.

Will Stockwell, ilb, 6-2, 205, Catholic Memorial, Hyde Park, Mass.

Shield Taylor, te, 6-4, 235, Alexandria, Alexandria, La.

Austin Uke, ot, 6-4, 265, Parish Episcopal School, Dallas, Texas

Connor Weselman, p, 6-4, 190, Westminster School, Atlanta, Ga.

Jimmy Wyrick, cb, 5-10, 160, South Oak Cliff, Dallas, Texas

Syracuse

Duce Chestnut, cb, 5-11, 180, Camden, Camden, N.J.

Enrique Cruz, ot, 6-5, 252, Willowbrook, Villa Park, Ill.

Kalan Ellis, og, 6-5, 350, St Louis School, Honolulu, Hawaii

Malcolm Folk, s, 6-1, 191, Episcopal Academy, Newtown Square, Pa.

Elijah Fuentes, dt, 6-3, 260, Cardinal Hayes, Bronx, N.Y.

Oronde Gadsden II, wr, 6-4, 190, American Heritage, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Jatius Geer, sde, 6-5, 260, Belton-Honea Path, Honea Path, S.C.

Umari Hatcher, wr, 6-3, 175, Freedom, Woodbridge, Va.

Wes Hoeh, og, 6-4, 250, Glenbard West, Glen Ellyn, Ill.

Josh Hough, rb, 6-2, 235, Beaver Falls, Beaver Falls, Pa.

Austyn Kauhi, ot, 6-5, 260, Kamehameha, Honolulu, Hawaii

Justin Lamson, dual, 6-3, 210, Oak Ridge, El Dorado Hills, Calif.

Terry Lockett, dt, 6-1, 255, Springfield Central, Springfield, Mass.

Kendall Long, wr, 6-3, 215, River Bluff, Lexington, S.C.

Tyler Magnuson, ot, 6-5, 260, Wayzata, Minneapolis, Minn.

Malik Matthew, olb, 6-3, 210, Herbert H Lehman, Bronx, N.Y.

Derek McDonald, te, 6-4, 230, Marist School, Atlanta, Ga.

Landon Morris, te, 6-5, 210, Fishers, Fishers, Ind.

Austin Roon, olb, 6-4, 220, Byron Center, Byron Center, Mich.

TCU

Da’Veawn Armstead, s, 6-0, 180, Central, Baton Rouge, La.

Trent Battle, dual, 6-1, 200, Daphne, Daphne, Ala.

Noah Bolticoff, og, 6-5, 265, Rose Hill, Rose Hill, Kan.

Quincy Brown, wr, 6-4, 175, Destrehan, Louisiana

Marvin Covington, cb, 5-11, 180, Lake Ridge, Mansfield, Texas

Jayhvion Gipson, olb, 6-1, 205, Langham Creek, Houston, Texas

Alexander Honig, pro, 6-5.5, 230, Germany, Germany, GERM

Chase Jackson, wr, 6-2, 170, Choctaw, Choctaw, Okla.

Sam Jackson, dual, 5-11, 170, Naperville Central, Naperville, Ill.

Jasper Lott, ot, 6-5, 243, Argyle, Argyle, Texas

Chris Murray, sde, 6-3, 240, Hirschi, Wichita Falls, Texas

D’Andre Rogers, te, 6-3, 230, Sammamish, Washington

TJ Steele, wr, 6-0, 180, Estacado, Lubbock, Texas

Ahmonte Watkins, apb, 5-10, 173, Klein Forest, Houston, Texas

Landyn Watson, wde, 6-3, 235, Hutto, Hutto, Texas

Tennessee

Trinity Bell, ath, 6-7, 260, Albertville, Albertville, Ala.

Cody Brown, rb, 6-0, 217, Parkview, Lilburn, Ga.

Miles Campbell, te, 6-3, 238, South Paulding, Douglasville, Ga.

Christian Charles, ath, 6-1, 185, Chestatee, Gainesville, Ga.

Jeremiah Crawford, ot, 6-6, 315, Butler County JC, Goddard, Kan.

KaTron Evans, dt, 6-4, 320, St. Frances Academy, Baltimore, Md.

Tiyon Evans, RB, 5-10.5, 215, Hutchinson CC

J’Marion Gooch, ot, 6-7.5, 358, Gallatin Senior, Gallatin, Tenn.

Amari McNeill, ot, 6-4, 280, Peachtree Ridge, Suwanee, Ga.

Walker Merrill, wr, 6-1, 178, Brentwood, Brentwood, Tenn.

Julian Nixon, wr, 6-3, 230, Centennial, Roswell, Ga.

William Parker, ot, 6-5, 330, Pearl-Cohn, Nashville, Tenn.

Kaidon Salter, dual, 6-1.5, 185, Cedar Hill, Cedar Hill, Texas

Aaron Willis, olb, 5-11, 207, Life Christian Academy, Colonial Heights, Va.

Jaylen Wright, rb, 5-11, 187, Southern, Durham, N.C.

Byron Young, wde, 6-3, 240, Georgia Military College, Milledgeville, Ga.

Texas

David Abiara, sde, 6-4, 248, Mansfield Legacy, Mansfield, Texas

Jaden Alexis, wr, 5-11, 185, Monarch, Pompano Beach, Fla.

Morice Blackwell, olb, 6-1, 196, Martin, Arlington, Texas

Jonathon Brooks, rb, 6-0, 185, Hallettsville, Hallettsville, Texas

Casey Cain, wr, 6-2, 175, Warren Easton, New Orleans, La.

JD Coffey, s, 6-0.5, 180, Kennedale, Kennedale, Texas

Hayden Conner, ot, 6-5.5, 317, Taylor, Katy, Texas

Terrence Cooks II, olb, 6-2, 210, Shadow Creek, Pearland, Texas

Juan Davis, ath, 6-4, 217, Everman, Fort Worth, Texas

Derrick Harris Jr., wde, 6-2.5, 215, New Caney, New Caney, Texas

Gunnar Helm, te, 6-5, 225, Cherry Creek, Englewood, Colo.

Jamier Johnson, cb, 6-0, 170, John Muir, Pasadena, Calif.

Max Merril, ot, 6-4, 273, Strake Jesuit, Houston, Texas

Byron Murphy II, dt, 6-1, 290, DeSoto, DeSoto, Texas

Isaac Pearson, p, 6-2, 215, ProKick Australia, Australia

Ja’Tavion Sanders, ath, 6-3.5, 220, Ryan, Denton, Texas

Barryn Sorrell, sde, 6-3, 250, Holy Cross, New Orleans, La.

Jordon Thomas, wde, 6-3, 240, Memorial, Port Arthur, Texas

Charles Wright, pro, 6-1, 194, Austin High, Austin, Texas

Texas A&M

Shadrach Banks, wr, 6-0, 210, North Shore, Houston, Texas

Yulkeith Brown, ath, 5-10, 174, Miami Central, Miami, Fla.

Marcus Burris, sde, 6-4, 280, Pleasant Grove, Texarkana, Texas

Tyreek Chappell, cb, 5-11, 170, Northeast, Philadelphia, Pa.

Amari Daniels, apb, 5-8, 200, Miami Central, Miami, Fla.

Kendal Daniels, s, 6-4, 190, Beggs, Beggs, Okla.

Reuben Fatheree, ot, 6-8, 305, Foster, Richmond, Texas

Deuce Harmon, cb, 5-10, 190, Guyer, Denton, Texas

Jahzion Harris, wde, 6-4, 215, Erasmus Hall, Brooklyn, N.Y.

LJ Johnson, rb, 5-10, 204, Cy-Fair, Cypress, Texas

Dreyden Norwood, cb, 6-0, 175, Northside, Fort Smith, Ark.

Albert Regis, dt, 6-1, 300, La Porte, La Porte, Texas

Eli Stowers, dual, 6-4, 215, Guyer, Denton, Texas

Remington Strickland, oc, 6-4, 292, Fort Bend Christian Academy, Sugar Land, Texas

Shemar Turner, sde, 6-3.5, 282, DeSoto, DeSoto, Texas

Matthew Wykoff, ot, 6-5, 304, Magnolia, Magnolia, Texas

Trey Zuhn, ot, 6-6, 300, Fossil Ridge, Fort Collins, Colo.

Texas Tech

E’maurion Banks, sde, 6-4, 260, Rider, Wichita Falls, Texas

Jerand Bradley, wr, 6-5, 200, DeSoto, DeSoto, Texas

Jed Castles, te, 6-6, 215, Rider, Wichita Falls, Texas

Charles Esters III, sde, 6-3, 230, Cedar Hill, Cedar Hill, Texas

Jacoby Jackson, ot, 6-6, 320, Mansfield Summit, Arlington, Texas

Behren Morton, qb, 6-2, 185, Eastland, Eastland, Texas

Isaac Smith, wde, 6-5, 235, Wagoner, Wagoner, Okla.

Mason Tharp, te, 6-7, 225, Klein, Spring, Texas

Jack Tucker, ot, 6-6, 270, Argyle, Argyle, Texas

Cam’Ron Valdez, rb, 5-10, 190, Rockdale, Rockdale, Texas

UCLA

Christian Burkhalter, wde, 6-5, 230, Spanish Fort, Spanish Fort, Ala.

A.J. Campbell, wde, 6-4, 240, Copley, Akron, Ohio

Thomas Cole, ot, 6-7, 265, San Luis Obispo, San Luis Obispo, Calif.

Garrett DiGiorgio, ot, 6-7, 295, Serrano, Phelan, Calif.

Kajiya Hollawayne, dual, 6-3, 206, San Jacinto, San Jacinto, Calif.

DJ Justice, wr, 6-1, 180, Bishop Alemany, Mission Hills, Calif.

Tyler Kiehne, sde, 6-3, 250, Los Lunas, Los Lunas, N.M.

Keontez Lewis, wr, 6-2, 185, East St. Louis, East Saint Louis, Ill.

Josh Moore, s, 6-2, 195, Marist School, Atlanta, Ga.

Isaiah Newcombe, ath, 6-1, 185, Casteel, Queen Creek, Ariz.

Noah Pulealii, og, 6-3.5, 312, Palma, Salinas, Calif.

Benjamin Roy, oc, 6-3, 275, Liberty, Henderson, Nev.

Quintin Somerville, sde, 6-1, 230, Saguaro, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Ezavier Staples, wr, 6-2, 182, Millikan, Long Beach, Calif.

UMass

Javon Batten, ath, 6-3, 182, Erasmus Hall, Brooklyn, N.Y.

Eni Falayi, wr, 6-5, 220, The Williston Northampton School, Peabody, Mass.

Dorian Helm, s, 6-0, 175, Stephenson, Stone Mountain, Ga.

Phil Jeffs, ot, 6-6, 280, Clarkson Football North, St. Catharines, Canada

Jonathan Martin, dt, 6-3, 300, Collins Hill, Suwanee, Ga.

Jordan Mohoney, cb, 5-11, 165, South Pointe, Rock Hill, S.C.

Ryan Mosesso, te, 6-5, 250, Noble And Greenough School, Marshfield, Mass.

Raiheem Olalekan, ath, 6-4, 190, New Town, Owings Mills, Md.

Brady Olson, pro, 6-4, 185, Milford, Bellingham, Mass.

Tray Pettway, wr, 6-2, 185, Hutchinson JC, Prattville, Ala.

Bryson Richardson, s, 6-0, 203, UNC, Chapel Hill, N.C.

Jamir Roberts, wr, 5-9, 185, McDonogh School, Owings Mills, Md.

Aquan Robinson, dt, 6-5, 240, West Orange, West Orange, N.J.

Dominic Schofield, olb, 6-3, 228, Milford, Milford, Mass.

Utah

Cole Bishop, olb, 6-3, 200, Starrs Mill, Fayetteville, Ga.

Ethan Calvert, ilb, 6-3, 230, Oaks Christian, Westlake Village, Calif.

Peter Costelli, dual, 6-3, 205, Mission Viejo, Mission Viejo, Calif.

Jonah Elliss, olb, 6-2, 210, Moscow Senior, Moscow, Idaho

Jonny Fanaika, dl, 6-3, 245, Pleasant Grove, Pleasant Grove, Utah.

David Fotu, ol, 6-6, 255, Mountain Pointe, Maricopa, Ariz.

Velltray Jefferson, ath, 6-4, 230, Edison, Fresno, Calif.

Ricky Parks, rb, 5-10, 192, Gaither, Tampa, Fla.

Simote Pepa, dl, 6-3, 320, Bingham, South Jordan, Utah.

Viliami Pouha, wde, 6-2, 230, Bingham, South Jordan, Utah

Trey Reynolds, ilb, 6-2, 235, Queen Creek, Queen Creek, Ariz.

Darrien Stewart, s, 6-2, 190, Desert Pines, Las Vegas, Nev.

Isaac Vaha, te, 6-7, 230, Pleasant Grove, Pleasant Grove, Utah

Zereoue Williams, ot, 6-8, 248, Mountain Pointe, Phoenix, Ariz.

Vanderbilt

Tyler Bence, dt, 6-3, 273, Huntsville, Huntsville, Ala.

Marcus Bradley, dt, 6-3, 270, Quince Orchard, Gaithersburg, Md.

Miles Capers, wde, 6-5, 220, Sumter, Sumter, S.C.

Gamarion Carter, wr, 6-2, 187, Stephens County, Toccoa, Ga.

Xavier Castillo, og, 6-5, 325, Osceola, Kissimmee, Fla.

Gunnar Hansen, og, 6-5, 305, St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

John Howse IV, cb, 6-2, 185, Brentwood, Brentwood, Tenn.

Jacques Hunter, sde, 6-3, 210, Lowndes, Valdosta, Ga.

Jake Ketschek, ot, 6-4, 318, St. Augustine Prep, Richland, N.J.

Devin Lee, dt, 6-3, 285, Ola, McDonough, Ga.

Ezra McAllister, ath, 6-0, 170, Marshall, Marshall, Mich.

Gage Pitchford, ot, 6-6, 280, East Coweta, Sharpsburg, Ga.

Tyson Russell, cb, 5-10, 160, St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Marlen Sewell, cb, 6-0, 178, Shades Valley, Birmingham, Ala.

Quincy Skinner Jr., wr, 6-1, 175, St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Terion Sugick, dt, 6-2.5, 288, National Christian Academy, Fort Washington, Md.

Errington Truesdell, ilb, 6-0, 215, Woodward Academy, Atlanta, Ga.

Alan Wright, s, 6-0, 185, Woodward Academy, Atlanta, Ga.

James Ziglor III, wr, 5-11, 185, Harrison, Kennesaw, Ga.

Virginia

Javin Burke, ath, 6-0, 202, Bradley Central, Cleveland, Tenn.

Bryce Carter, dt, 6-3, 250, Life Christian Academy, Chester, Va.

Jesiah Davis, wr, 6-2, 170, William Amos Hough, Cornelius, N.C.

Michael Diatta, sde, 6-5, 265, Cane Ridge, Antioch, Tenn.

Malachi Fields, ath, 6-4, 202, Monticello, Charlottesville, Va.

Amaad Foston, rb, 5-11, 199, John Milledge Academy, Milledgeville, Ga.

Ty Furnish, og, 6-4, 250, Blessed Trinity Catholic, Roswell, Ga.

Micah Gaffney, cb, 6-0, 160, Spanish Fort, Spanish Fort, Ala.

Michael Green, wr, 6-4, 215, Lafayette, Williamsburg, Va.

James Jackson, ath, 6-3, 200, North Cross School, Roanoke, Va.

Noah Josey, og, 6-5, 280, Brentwood Academy, Brentwood, Tenn.

Hugh Laughlin, ot, 6-6, 285, Athens Academy, Athens, Ga.

Langston Long, s, 6-2, 205, Christ School, Arden, N.C.

Josh McCarron, wde, 6-4, 215, Archbishop Murphy, Everett, Wash.

Charlie Patterson, ot, 6-6, 275, Fellowship Christian School, Roswell, Ga.

Jacob Rodriguez, ath, 6-2, 205, Rider, Wichita Falls, Texas

Aidan Ryan, s, 6-0, 192, James Monroe, Fredericksburg, Va.

Jonas Sanker, s, 6-2, 193, The Covenant School, Charlottesville, Va.

William Simpkins III, cb, 6-2, 175, Quince Orchard, Gaithersburg, Md.

Logan Taylor, ot, 6-8, 290, Episcopal, Alexandria, Va.

Lorenz Terry, dl, 6-5, 260, Varina HS/Fork Union Military Academy, Va.

West Weeks, ath, 6-2, 195, Oconee County, Watkinsville, Ga.

Jack Witmer, te, 6-6, 225, Cy-Fair, Cypress, Texas

Jay Woolfolk, dual, 6-1, 200, Benedictine, Richmond, Va.

Virginia Tech

Chance Black, apb, 6-1, 190, Dorman, Roebuck, S.C.

Tahj Bullock, dual, 6-4, 223, St. Peters Prep, Jersey City, N.J.

Mattheus Carroll, wde, 6-3, 220, Gilman, Baltimore, Md.

Kenji Christian, rb, 6-2, 200, Pinson Valley, Pinson, Ala.

Da’Shawn Elder, db, 6-2, 200, Fork Union HS, Winterville, Ga.

Isi Etute, ilb, 6-3, 205, Frank W. Cox, Virginia Beach, Va.

Jared Gibble, te, 6-4, 225, Oak Grove, Winston Salem, N.C.

Bryce Goodner, og, 6-3, 300, McMinn, Athens, Tenn.

DJ Harvey, cb, 5-11, 166, Sierra Canyon, Chatsworth, Calif.

Jack Hollifield, ilb, 6-3, 225, Shelby, Shelby, N.C.

Elijah Howard, rb, 5-11, 182, Baylor School, Chattanooga, Tenn.

Jalen Hoyle, s, 6-0, 180, Dwight Morrow, Englewood, N.J.

Nykelius Johnson, ath, 5-11, 180, West Florence, Florence, S.C.

Will Johnson, olb, 6-2, 210, St Mary S Ryken, Leonardtown, Md.

Jaylen Jones, wr, 6-1, 185, Thomas Jefferson, Richmond, Va.

Jaden Keller, ath, 6-3, 202, Tennessee, Bristol, Tenn.

Keli Lawson, ath, 6-4, 200, Sherando, Stephens City, Va.

Da’Wain Lofton, ath, 5-10, 175, North Side, Fort Worth, Texas

Desmond Mamudi, dt, 6-3, 290, Carrollwood Day, Tampa, Fla.

Danijel Miletic, og, 6-3, 290, Germany, Germany, GERM

Christian Moss, wr, 6-3, 180, North Cobb, Kennesaw, Ga.

Cole Nelson, sde, 6-3, 230, Johns Creek, Alpharetta, Ga.

DJ Sims, wr, 6-3, 190, Christchurch School, Richmond, Va.

Jalen Stroman, s, 6-1, 190, Patriot, Nokesville, Va.

Malachi Thomas, rb, 6-0, 180, Hart County, Hartwell, Ga.

Wake Forest

Quincy Bryant, cb, 6-0, 195, Parkview, Lilburn, Ga.

Jaydon Collins, ot, 6-6, 275, Greer, Greer, S.C.

Matthew Dennis, k, 5-11, 163, Myers Park, Charlotte, N.C.

Billy Edwards, pro, 6-3, 215, Lake Braddock, Burke, Va.

Gavin Ellis, te, 6-5, 225, Topsail, Hampstead, N.C.

Bernard Gooden, dt, 6-1.5, 278, Park Crossing, Montgomery, Ala.

Christian Greene, wr, 6-2, 170, Briar Woods, Ashburn, Va.

Matt Gulbin, og, 6-4, 290, Wilton, Wilton, Conn.

Dylan Hazen, ilb, 6-1, 220, College Park, The Woodlands, Texas

DaShawn Jones, cb, 6-0, 170, Mount Saint Joseph, Baltimore, Md.

Santino Marucci, pro, 6-1, 190, Bartram Trail, Jacksonville, Fla.

Erik Russell, ot, 6-7, 255, Boston College, Scituate, Mass.

Nick Sharpe, dt, 6-2, 297, Hunter Huss, Gastonia, N.C.

Evan Slocum, s, 5-10, 175, Cartersville, Cartersville, Ga.

Joshua Sosanya, s, 6-1.5, 180, Wakefield, Raleigh, N.C.

Will Towns, rb, 5-11, 190, Jackson Memorial, Jackson, N.J.

Brandon Williams, te, 6-4, 225, Strom Thurmond, Johnston, S.C.

Dez Williams, wr, 6-2, 200, St Mary S Ryken, Leonardtown, Md.

Washington

Caleb Berry, rb, 6-0, 213, Lufkin, Lufkin, Texas

Siaosi Finau, dt, 6-3, 300, Renton, Renton, Wash.

Maurice Heims, wde, 6-5, 235, Santa Margarita Catholic, Santa Margarita, Calif.

Sam Huard, pro, 6-2, 190, Kennedy Catholic, Bellevue, Wash.

Caden Jumper, ath, 6-3, 245, Eatonville, Eatonville, Wash.

Will Latu, ath, 6-2, 221, Bethel, Spanaway, Wash.

Dyson McCutcheon, cb, 5-10, 165, Bishop Amat, La Puente, Calif.

Vincent Nunley, s, 6-1, 180, Freedom, Oakley, Calif.

Kuao Peihopa, dt, 6-3, 306, Kamehameha, Honolulu, Hawaii

Owen Prentice, og, 6-3, 295, O’Dea, Seattle, Wash.

Zakhari Spears, cb, 6-2, 180, Loyola, Los Angeles, Calif.

Jabez Tinae, wr, 6-1, 187, Kennedy Catholic, Burien, Wash.

Voi Tunuufi, dt, 6-2, 280, East, Salt Lake City, Utah

Robert Wyrsch, ot, 6-7, 270, Soquel, Soquel, Calif.

Washington St.

Gavin Barthiel, olb, 6-2, 205, Lake Gibson, Lakeland, Fla.

Sam Carrell, sde, 6-4, 254, Sandia, Albuquerque, N.M.

Brock Dieu, og, 6-2, 290, Casteel, Queen Creek, Ariz.

Andrew Edson, wde, 6-3, 240, Mount Si, Snoqualmie, Wash.

Lawrence Falatea, edge, 6-4, 207, Alta, Sandy, Utah

David Gusta, dt, 6-4, 260, Cajon, San Bernardino, Calif.

Nick Haberer, p, 6-5, 202, ProKick Australia, Australia

Jaden Hicks, s, 6-2, 192, Bishop Gorman, Las Vegas, Nev.

Christian Hilborn, ot, 6-5, 280, Highland, Salt Lake City, Utah

Ryan Kershaw, ilb, 6-2, 220, La Salle, Yakima, Wash.

Francisco Mauigoa, olb, 6-3, 215, Tafuna, Pago Pago, AS

Joshua Meredith, wr, 6-0, 170, Mater Dei Catholic, Chula Vista, Calif.

Orion Peters, wr, 5-10, 170, Inglewood, Inglewood, Calif.

Adrian Shepherd, s, 5-10, 180, McKinney, McKinney, Texas

Raam Stevenson Jr., wde, 6-3, 200, Mansfield Timberview, Arlington, Texas

De’Zhaun Stribling, wr, 6-2, 195, Kapolei, Kapolei, Hawaii

Xavier Ward, dual, 6-2, 195, Eleanor Roosevelt, Corona, Calif.

Xavier Young, sde, 6-4, 240, Edison, Miami, Fla.

West Virginia

Aubrey Burks, s, 6-0, 180, Auburndale, Auburndale, Fla.

Will Crowder, pro, 6-2.5, 195, Gardendale, Gardendale, Ala.

Treylan Davis, te, 6-5, 215, Jackson, Jackson, Ohio

Brayden Dudley, sde, 6-3, 250, Mill Creek, Hoschton, Ga.

Ja’Corey Hammett, olb, 6-3, 205, Northwestern, Miami, Fla.

Justin Johnson, rb, 5-11, 190, Edwardsville, Edwardsville, Ill.

Davis Mallinger, wr, 6-1, 176, Cocoa, Cocoa, Fla.

Saint McLeod, s, 5-11, 197, Imhotep Institute, Philadelphia, Pa.

Wyatt Milum, ot, 6-6, 273, Spring Valley, Huntington, W.Va.

Kaden Prather, wr, 6-3, 210, Northwest, Germantown, Md.

Tomas Rimac, ot, 6-6, 280, Brunswick, Brunswick, Ohio

Hammond Russell IV, sde, 6-3, 245, Dublin Coffman, Dublin, Ohio

Edward Vesterinen, sde, 6-4, 240, Helsinki Roosters, Finland

Victor Wikstrom, te, 6-3, 235, Sweden, Sweden

Andrew Wilson-Lamp, wr, 6-3, 175, Washington, Massillon, Ohio

Wisconsin

Jackson Acker, rb, 6-1, 210, Verona Area, Verona, Wis.

Ayo Adebogun, wde, 6-3, 215, Homestead, Thiensville, Wis.

Braelon Allen, ilb, 6-2, 215, Fond Du Lac, Fond Du Lac, Wis.

Markus Allen, wr, 6-2, 190, Northmont, Clayton, Ohio

Al Ashford III, cb, 6-1, 170, Cherry Creek, Englewood, Colo.

Skyler Bell, wr, 6-1, 185, The Taft School, Watertown, Conn.

JP Benzschawel, ot, 6-7, 285, Grafton, Grafton, Wis.

TJ Bollers, wde, 6-3, 250, Clear Creek Amana, Tiffin, Iowa

Jake Chaney, ilb, 6-0, 210, Lehigh Senior, Lehigh Acres, Fla.

Loyal Crawford, rb, 6-0, 190, Memorial, Eau Claire, Wis.

Ricardo Hallman, cb, 6-0, 183, TRU Prep Academy, Miami Gardens, Fla.

Deacon Hill, pro, 6-3, 230, Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara, Calif.

Mike Jarvis, sde, 6-5, 250, Shawnee, Medford, N.J.

Riley Mahlman, ot, 6-7, 270, Lakeville South, Lakeville, Minn.

Darryl Peterson, olb, 6-3, 235, Archbishop Hoban, Akron, Ohio

Jack Pugh, te, 6-5, 235, Hilliard Bradley, Hilliard, Ohio

Jake Ratzlaff, olb, 6-2, 220, Rosemount Senior, Rosemount, Minn.

Antwan Roberts, rb, 6-2, 195, Pope John Paul II, Hendersonville, Tenn.

Nolan Rucci, ot, 6-8, 295, Warwick, Lititz, Pa.

Bryan Sanborn, ilb, 6-2, 210, Lake Zurich, Lake Zurich, Ill.

Hunter Wohler, s, 6-1, 190, Muskego, Muskego, Wis.

