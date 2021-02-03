College Football National Signings

Rutgers
Zaire Angoy, dt, 6-4, 310, Irvington, Newark, N.J.
Khayri Banton, olb, 6-2, 220, West Side, Newark, N.J.
Alijah Clark, cb, 6-2, 180, Camden, Camden, N.J.
Carnell Davis, wr, 6-1, 170, Eau Gallie, Melbourne, Fla.
Austin Dean, ilb, 6-2, 215, Berkeley Prep, Tampa, Fla.
Brayden Fox, wr, 6-3, 200, Archbishop Hoban, Akron, Ohio
Keshon Griffin, wde, 6-4, 220, St. Joseph, Hammonton, N.J.
Kyonte Hamilton, ath, 6-5, 230, Georgetown Preparatory School, Rockville, Md.
Henry Hughes, wde, 6-5, 228, Tampa Bay Tech, Tampa, Fla.
Desmond Igbinosun, s, 6-3, 195, Union, Union, N.J.
Ryan Keeler, sde, 6-5, 250, Nazareth Academy, Chicago, Ill.
Shaquan Loyal, cb, 6-0, 175, West Side, Newark, N.J.
Shawn Munnerlyn, ath, 6-5, 205, Independence, Columbus, Ohio
Tyler Needham, ot, 6-4, 265, William Penn Charter, Philadelphia, Pa.
Max Patterson, wr, 5-11, 165, Yorktown, Arlington, Va.
Al-Shadee Salaam, apb, 5-9, 170, East Orange Campus, East Orange, N.J.
Cam’Ron Stewart, sde, 6-4, 225, Governor Mifflin, Reading, Pa.
Zack Taylor, ls, 6-0, 220, Parsippany Hills, Morris Plains, N.J.
Jordan Thompson, ath, 6-3, 225, Parsippany Hills, Morris Plains, N.J.
Kevin Toth Jr., ot, 6-6, 270, Hudson, Hudson, Ohio
Gus Zilinskas, oc, 6-3, 263, Cherry Creek, Englewood, Colo.
South Carolina
Nick Barrett, dl, 6-3, 330, Eastern Wayne, Goldsboro, N.C.
O’Mega Blake, wr, 6-3, 189, South Pointe, Rock Hill, S.C.
Jordan Davis, ot, 6-5, 288, Creekside, Fairburn, Ga.
Marcellas Dial, CB, 5-11, 180, Georgia Military College
Colten Gauthier, pro, 6-3, 205, Hebron Christian Academy, Dacula, Ga.
Caleb McDowell, rb, 5-10, 175, Lee County, Leesburg, Ga.
Sam Reynolds, wr, 5-9, 175, Thompson, Alabaster, Ala.
Southern Cal
Anthony Beavers Jr., ath, 6-1, 195, Narbonne, Harbor City, Calif.
Prophet Brown, cb, 5-10, 180, Monterey Trail, Elk Grove, Calif.
Ty Buchanan, og, 6-5, 280, Calallen, Corpus Christi, Texas
Calen Bullock, ath, 6-2, 175, John Muir, Pasadena, Calif.
Brandon Campbell, rb, 5-10, 190, Katy, Katy, Texas
Jaxson Dart, pro, 6-3, 210, Corner Canyon, Draper, Utah
Raesjon Davis, olb, 6-1, 215, Mater Dei, Santa Ana, Calif.
Maximus Gibbs, og, 6-6, 385, St. John Bosco, Bellflower, Calif.
Xamarion Gordon, s, 6-2, 190, Warren, Downey, Calif.
Michael Jackson, wr, 6-0, 198, Desert Pines, Las Vegas, Nev.
Joseph Manjack, wr, 6-3, 200, Memorial, Tomball, Texas
Lake McRee, te, 6-4, 217, Lake Travis, Austin, Texas
Colin Mobley, sde, 6-4, 260, DeMatha Catholic, Hyattsville, Md.
Miller Moss, pro, 6-2, 197, Bishop Alemany, Mission Hills, Calif.
Mason Murphy, ot, 6-5, 290, J Serra Catholic, San Juan Capistrano, Calif.
Julien Simon, olb, 6-2, 221, Lincoln, Tacoma, Wash.
Jaylin Smith, ath, 5-11, 180, Bishop Alemany, Mission Hills, Calif.
Jay Toia, dt, 6-2, 315, Grace Brethren, Simi Valley, Calif.
Michael Trigg, te, 6-4, 230, Carrollwood Day, Tampa, Fla.
Kyron Ware-Hudson, wr, 6-1, 200, Mater Dei, Santa Ana, Calif.
Stanford
Jason Amsler, og, 6-5, 295, Franklin, Franklin, Tenn.
Aaron Armitage, sde, 6-4, 242, Blair Academy, Blairstown, N.J.
Brendon Barrow, apb, 5-8, 175, Clearwater Academy International, Clearwater, Fla.
Zach Buckey, wde, 6-5, 250, Garces Memorial, Bakersfield, Calif.
Caleb Ellis, s, 6-0, 180, Independence, Frisco, Texas
Anthony Franklin, wde, 6-4, 240, Pinnacle, Phoenix, Ariz.
David Kasemervisz, wr, 6-1, 185, Fort Bend Christian, Sugar Land, Texas
Emmet Kenney, k, 6-4, 190, Shanley, Fargo, N.D.
Mitch Leigber, s, 6-1, 205, Laguna Hills, Laguna Hills, Calif.
Jack Leyrer, ot, 6-6, 275, Highland Park, Dallas, Texas
Coco Lukrich, og, 6-4, 265, Park City, Park City, Utah
Danny McFadden, wr, 5-9, 175, St. Thomas Academy, Sunfish Lake, Minn.
Ari Patu, dual, 6-4.5, 205, Folsom, Folsom, Calif.
Jayson Raines, wr, 6-3, 197, West Orange, West Orange, N.J.
Duke Reeder, olb, 6-4, 230, St. Ignatius Prep, San Francisco, Calif.
Jaden Slocum, s, 6-2, 181, Alpharetta, Alpharetta, Ga.
Will Stockwell, ilb, 6-2, 205, Catholic Memorial, Hyde Park, Mass.
Shield Taylor, te, 6-4, 235, Alexandria, Alexandria, La.
Austin Uke, ot, 6-4, 265, Parish Episcopal School, Dallas, Texas
Connor Weselman, p, 6-4, 190, Westminster School, Atlanta, Ga.
Jimmy Wyrick, cb, 5-10, 160, South Oak Cliff, Dallas, Texas
Syracuse
Duce Chestnut, cb, 5-11, 180, Camden, Camden, N.J.
Enrique Cruz, ot, 6-5, 252, Willowbrook, Villa Park, Ill.
Kalan Ellis, og, 6-5, 350, St Louis School, Honolulu, Hawaii
Malcolm Folk, s, 6-1, 191, Episcopal Academy, Newtown Square, Pa.
Elijah Fuentes, dt, 6-3, 260, Cardinal Hayes, Bronx, N.Y.
Oronde Gadsden II, wr, 6-4, 190, American Heritage, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Jatius Geer, sde, 6-5, 260, Belton-Honea Path, Honea Path, S.C.
Umari Hatcher, wr, 6-3, 175, Freedom, Woodbridge, Va.
Wes Hoeh, og, 6-4, 250, Glenbard West, Glen Ellyn, Ill.
Josh Hough, rb, 6-2, 235, Beaver Falls, Beaver Falls, Pa.
Austyn Kauhi, ot, 6-5, 260, Kamehameha, Honolulu, Hawaii
Justin Lamson, dual, 6-3, 210, Oak Ridge, El Dorado Hills, Calif.
Terry Lockett, dt, 6-1, 255, Springfield Central, Springfield, Mass.
Kendall Long, wr, 6-3, 215, River Bluff, Lexington, S.C.
Tyler Magnuson, ot, 6-5, 260, Wayzata, Minneapolis, Minn.
Malik Matthew, olb, 6-3, 210, Herbert H Lehman, Bronx, N.Y.
Derek McDonald, te, 6-4, 230, Marist School, Atlanta, Ga.
Landon Morris, te, 6-5, 210, Fishers, Fishers, Ind.
Austin Roon, olb, 6-4, 220, Byron Center, Byron Center, Mich.
TCU
Da’Veawn Armstead, s, 6-0, 180, Central, Baton Rouge, La.
Trent Battle, dual, 6-1, 200, Daphne, Daphne, Ala.
Noah Bolticoff, og, 6-5, 265, Rose Hill, Rose Hill, Kan.
Quincy Brown, wr, 6-4, 175, Destrehan, Louisiana
Marvin Covington, cb, 5-11, 180, Lake Ridge, Mansfield, Texas
Jayhvion Gipson, olb, 6-1, 205, Langham Creek, Houston, Texas
Alexander Honig, pro, 6-5.5, 230, Germany, Germany, GERM
Chase Jackson, wr, 6-2, 170, Choctaw, Choctaw, Okla.
Sam Jackson, dual, 5-11, 170, Naperville Central, Naperville, Ill.
Jasper Lott, ot, 6-5, 243, Argyle, Argyle, Texas
Chris Murray, sde, 6-3, 240, Hirschi, Wichita Falls, Texas
D’Andre Rogers, te, 6-3, 230, Sammamish, Washington
TJ Steele, wr, 6-0, 180, Estacado, Lubbock, Texas
Ahmonte Watkins, apb, 5-10, 173, Klein Forest, Houston, Texas
Landyn Watson, wde, 6-3, 235, Hutto, Hutto, Texas
Tennessee
Trinity Bell, ath, 6-7, 260, Albertville, Albertville, Ala.
Cody Brown, rb, 6-0, 217, Parkview, Lilburn, Ga.
Miles Campbell, te, 6-3, 238, South Paulding, Douglasville, Ga.
Christian Charles, ath, 6-1, 185, Chestatee, Gainesville, Ga.
Jeremiah Crawford, ot, 6-6, 315, Butler County JC, Goddard, Kan.
KaTron Evans, dt, 6-4, 320, St. Frances Academy, Baltimore, Md.
Tiyon Evans, RB, 5-10.5, 215, Hutchinson CC
J’Marion Gooch, ot, 6-7.5, 358, Gallatin Senior, Gallatin, Tenn.
Amari McNeill, ot, 6-4, 280, Peachtree Ridge, Suwanee, Ga.
Walker Merrill, wr, 6-1, 178, Brentwood, Brentwood, Tenn.
Julian Nixon, wr, 6-3, 230, Centennial, Roswell, Ga.
William Parker, ot, 6-5, 330, Pearl-Cohn, Nashville, Tenn.
Kaidon Salter, dual, 6-1.5, 185, Cedar Hill, Cedar Hill, Texas
Aaron Willis, olb, 5-11, 207, Life Christian Academy, Colonial Heights, Va.
Jaylen Wright, rb, 5-11, 187, Southern, Durham, N.C.
Byron Young, wde, 6-3, 240, Georgia Military College, Milledgeville, Ga.
Texas
David Abiara, sde, 6-4, 248, Mansfield Legacy, Mansfield, Texas
Jaden Alexis, wr, 5-11, 185, Monarch, Pompano Beach, Fla.
Morice Blackwell, olb, 6-1, 196, Martin, Arlington, Texas
Jonathon Brooks, rb, 6-0, 185, Hallettsville, Hallettsville, Texas
Casey Cain, wr, 6-2, 175, Warren Easton, New Orleans, La.
JD Coffey, s, 6-0.5, 180, Kennedale, Kennedale, Texas
Hayden Conner, ot, 6-5.5, 317, Taylor, Katy, Texas
Terrence Cooks II, olb, 6-2, 210, Shadow Creek, Pearland, Texas
Juan Davis, ath, 6-4, 217, Everman, Fort Worth, Texas
Derrick Harris Jr., wde, 6-2.5, 215, New Caney, New Caney, Texas
Gunnar Helm, te, 6-5, 225, Cherry Creek, Englewood, Colo.
Jamier Johnson, cb, 6-0, 170, John Muir, Pasadena, Calif.
Max Merril, ot, 6-4, 273, Strake Jesuit, Houston, Texas
Byron Murphy II, dt, 6-1, 290, DeSoto, DeSoto, Texas
Isaac Pearson, p, 6-2, 215, ProKick Australia, Australia
Ja’Tavion Sanders, ath, 6-3.5, 220, Ryan, Denton, Texas
Barryn Sorrell, sde, 6-3, 250, Holy Cross, New Orleans, La.
Jordon Thomas, wde, 6-3, 240, Memorial, Port Arthur, Texas
Charles Wright, pro, 6-1, 194, Austin High, Austin, Texas
Texas A&M
Shadrach Banks, wr, 6-0, 210, North Shore, Houston, Texas
Yulkeith Brown, ath, 5-10, 174, Miami Central, Miami, Fla.
Marcus Burris, sde, 6-4, 280, Pleasant Grove, Texarkana, Texas
Tyreek Chappell, cb, 5-11, 170, Northeast, Philadelphia, Pa.
Amari Daniels, apb, 5-8, 200, Miami Central, Miami, Fla.
Kendal Daniels, s, 6-4, 190, Beggs, Beggs, Okla.
Reuben Fatheree, ot, 6-8, 305, Foster, Richmond, Texas
Deuce Harmon, cb, 5-10, 190, Guyer, Denton, Texas
Jahzion Harris, wde, 6-4, 215, Erasmus Hall, Brooklyn, N.Y.
LJ Johnson, rb, 5-10, 204, Cy-Fair, Cypress, Texas
Dreyden Norwood, cb, 6-0, 175, Northside, Fort Smith, Ark.
Albert Regis, dt, 6-1, 300, La Porte, La Porte, Texas
Eli Stowers, dual, 6-4, 215, Guyer, Denton, Texas
Remington Strickland, oc, 6-4, 292, Fort Bend Christian Academy, Sugar Land, Texas
Shemar Turner, sde, 6-3.5, 282, DeSoto, DeSoto, Texas
Matthew Wykoff, ot, 6-5, 304, Magnolia, Magnolia, Texas
Trey Zuhn, ot, 6-6, 300, Fossil Ridge, Fort Collins, Colo.
Texas Tech
E’maurion Banks, sde, 6-4, 260, Rider, Wichita Falls, Texas
Jerand Bradley, wr, 6-5, 200, DeSoto, DeSoto, Texas
Jed Castles, te, 6-6, 215, Rider, Wichita Falls, Texas
Charles Esters III, sde, 6-3, 230, Cedar Hill, Cedar Hill, Texas
Jacoby Jackson, ot, 6-6, 320, Mansfield Summit, Arlington, Texas
Behren Morton, qb, 6-2, 185, Eastland, Eastland, Texas
Isaac Smith, wde, 6-5, 235, Wagoner, Wagoner, Okla.
Mason Tharp, te, 6-7, 225, Klein, Spring, Texas
Jack Tucker, ot, 6-6, 270, Argyle, Argyle, Texas
Cam’Ron Valdez, rb, 5-10, 190, Rockdale, Rockdale, Texas
UCLA
Christian Burkhalter, wde, 6-5, 230, Spanish Fort, Spanish Fort, Ala.
A.J. Campbell, wde, 6-4, 240, Copley, Akron, Ohio
Thomas Cole, ot, 6-7, 265, San Luis Obispo, San Luis Obispo, Calif.
Garrett DiGiorgio, ot, 6-7, 295, Serrano, Phelan, Calif.
Kajiya Hollawayne, dual, 6-3, 206, San Jacinto, San Jacinto, Calif.
DJ Justice, wr, 6-1, 180, Bishop Alemany, Mission Hills, Calif.
Tyler Kiehne, sde, 6-3, 250, Los Lunas, Los Lunas, N.M.
Keontez Lewis, wr, 6-2, 185, East St. Louis, East Saint Louis, Ill.
Josh Moore, s, 6-2, 195, Marist School, Atlanta, Ga.
Isaiah Newcombe, ath, 6-1, 185, Casteel, Queen Creek, Ariz.
Noah Pulealii, og, 6-3.5, 312, Palma, Salinas, Calif.
Benjamin Roy, oc, 6-3, 275, Liberty, Henderson, Nev.
Quintin Somerville, sde, 6-1, 230, Saguaro, Scottsdale, Ariz.
Ezavier Staples, wr, 6-2, 182, Millikan, Long Beach, Calif.
UMass
Javon Batten, ath, 6-3, 182, Erasmus Hall, Brooklyn, N.Y.
Eni Falayi, wr, 6-5, 220, The Williston Northampton School, Peabody, Mass.
Dorian Helm, s, 6-0, 175, Stephenson, Stone Mountain, Ga.
Phil Jeffs, ot, 6-6, 280, Clarkson Football North, St. Catharines, Canada
Jonathan Martin, dt, 6-3, 300, Collins Hill, Suwanee, Ga.
Jordan Mohoney, cb, 5-11, 165, South Pointe, Rock Hill, S.C.
Ryan Mosesso, te, 6-5, 250, Noble And Greenough School, Marshfield, Mass.
Raiheem Olalekan, ath, 6-4, 190, New Town, Owings Mills, Md.
Brady Olson, pro, 6-4, 185, Milford, Bellingham, Mass.
Tray Pettway, wr, 6-2, 185, Hutchinson JC, Prattville, Ala.
Bryson Richardson, s, 6-0, 203, UNC, Chapel Hill, N.C.
Jamir Roberts, wr, 5-9, 185, McDonogh School, Owings Mills, Md.
Aquan Robinson, dt, 6-5, 240, West Orange, West Orange, N.J.
Dominic Schofield, olb, 6-3, 228, Milford, Milford, Mass.
Utah
Cole Bishop, olb, 6-3, 200, Starrs Mill, Fayetteville, Ga.
Ethan Calvert, ilb, 6-3, 230, Oaks Christian, Westlake Village, Calif.
Peter Costelli, dual, 6-3, 205, Mission Viejo, Mission Viejo, Calif.
Jonah Elliss, olb, 6-2, 210, Moscow Senior, Moscow, Idaho
Jonny Fanaika, dl, 6-3, 245, Pleasant Grove, Pleasant Grove, Utah.
David Fotu, ol, 6-6, 255, Mountain Pointe, Maricopa, Ariz.
Velltray Jefferson, ath, 6-4, 230, Edison, Fresno, Calif.
Ricky Parks, rb, 5-10, 192, Gaither, Tampa, Fla.
Simote Pepa, dl, 6-3, 320, Bingham, South Jordan, Utah.
Viliami Pouha, wde, 6-2, 230, Bingham, South Jordan, Utah
Trey Reynolds, ilb, 6-2, 235, Queen Creek, Queen Creek, Ariz.
Darrien Stewart, s, 6-2, 190, Desert Pines, Las Vegas, Nev.
Isaac Vaha, te, 6-7, 230, Pleasant Grove, Pleasant Grove, Utah
Zereoue Williams, ot, 6-8, 248, Mountain Pointe, Phoenix, Ariz.
Vanderbilt
Tyler Bence, dt, 6-3, 273, Huntsville, Huntsville, Ala.
Marcus Bradley, dt, 6-3, 270, Quince Orchard, Gaithersburg, Md.
Miles Capers, wde, 6-5, 220, Sumter, Sumter, S.C.
Gamarion Carter, wr, 6-2, 187, Stephens County, Toccoa, Ga.
Xavier Castillo, og, 6-5, 325, Osceola, Kissimmee, Fla.
Gunnar Hansen, og, 6-5, 305, St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
John Howse IV, cb, 6-2, 185, Brentwood, Brentwood, Tenn.
Jacques Hunter, sde, 6-3, 210, Lowndes, Valdosta, Ga.
Jake Ketschek, ot, 6-4, 318, St. Augustine Prep, Richland, N.J.
Devin Lee, dt, 6-3, 285, Ola, McDonough, Ga.
Ezra McAllister, ath, 6-0, 170, Marshall, Marshall, Mich.
Gage Pitchford, ot, 6-6, 280, East Coweta, Sharpsburg, Ga.
Tyson Russell, cb, 5-10, 160, St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Marlen Sewell, cb, 6-0, 178, Shades Valley, Birmingham, Ala.
Quincy Skinner Jr., wr, 6-1, 175, St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Terion Sugick, dt, 6-2.5, 288, National Christian Academy, Fort Washington, Md.
Errington Truesdell, ilb, 6-0, 215, Woodward Academy, Atlanta, Ga.
Alan Wright, s, 6-0, 185, Woodward Academy, Atlanta, Ga.
James Ziglor III, wr, 5-11, 185, Harrison, Kennesaw, Ga.
Virginia
Javin Burke, ath, 6-0, 202, Bradley Central, Cleveland, Tenn.
Bryce Carter, dt, 6-3, 250, Life Christian Academy, Chester, Va.
Jesiah Davis, wr, 6-2, 170, William Amos Hough, Cornelius, N.C.
Michael Diatta, sde, 6-5, 265, Cane Ridge, Antioch, Tenn.
Malachi Fields, ath, 6-4, 202, Monticello, Charlottesville, Va.
Amaad Foston, rb, 5-11, 199, John Milledge Academy, Milledgeville, Ga.
Ty Furnish, og, 6-4, 250, Blessed Trinity Catholic, Roswell, Ga.
Micah Gaffney, cb, 6-0, 160, Spanish Fort, Spanish Fort, Ala.
Michael Green, wr, 6-4, 215, Lafayette, Williamsburg, Va.
James Jackson, ath, 6-3, 200, North Cross School, Roanoke, Va.
Noah Josey, og, 6-5, 280, Brentwood Academy, Brentwood, Tenn.
Hugh Laughlin, ot, 6-6, 285, Athens Academy, Athens, Ga.
Langston Long, s, 6-2, 205, Christ School, Arden, N.C.
Josh McCarron, wde, 6-4, 215, Archbishop Murphy, Everett, Wash.
Charlie Patterson, ot, 6-6, 275, Fellowship Christian School, Roswell, Ga.
Jacob Rodriguez, ath, 6-2, 205, Rider, Wichita Falls, Texas
Aidan Ryan, s, 6-0, 192, James Monroe, Fredericksburg, Va.
Jonas Sanker, s, 6-2, 193, The Covenant School, Charlottesville, Va.
William Simpkins III, cb, 6-2, 175, Quince Orchard, Gaithersburg, Md.
Logan Taylor, ot, 6-8, 290, Episcopal, Alexandria, Va.
Lorenz Terry, dl, 6-5, 260, Varina HS/Fork Union Military Academy, Va.
West Weeks, ath, 6-2, 195, Oconee County, Watkinsville, Ga.
Jack Witmer, te, 6-6, 225, Cy-Fair, Cypress, Texas
Jay Woolfolk, dual, 6-1, 200, Benedictine, Richmond, Va.
Virginia Tech
Chance Black, apb, 6-1, 190, Dorman, Roebuck, S.C.
Tahj Bullock, dual, 6-4, 223, St. Peters Prep, Jersey City, N.J.
Mattheus Carroll, wde, 6-3, 220, Gilman, Baltimore, Md.
Kenji Christian, rb, 6-2, 200, Pinson Valley, Pinson, Ala.
Da’Shawn Elder, db, 6-2, 200, Fork Union HS, Winterville, Ga.
Isi Etute, ilb, 6-3, 205, Frank W. Cox, Virginia Beach, Va.
Jared Gibble, te, 6-4, 225, Oak Grove, Winston Salem, N.C.
Bryce Goodner, og, 6-3, 300, McMinn, Athens, Tenn.
DJ Harvey, cb, 5-11, 166, Sierra Canyon, Chatsworth, Calif.
Jack Hollifield, ilb, 6-3, 225, Shelby, Shelby, N.C.
Elijah Howard, rb, 5-11, 182, Baylor School, Chattanooga, Tenn.
Jalen Hoyle, s, 6-0, 180, Dwight Morrow, Englewood, N.J.
Nykelius Johnson, ath, 5-11, 180, West Florence, Florence, S.C.
Will Johnson, olb, 6-2, 210, St Mary S Ryken, Leonardtown, Md.
Jaylen Jones, wr, 6-1, 185, Thomas Jefferson, Richmond, Va.
Jaden Keller, ath, 6-3, 202, Tennessee, Bristol, Tenn.
Keli Lawson, ath, 6-4, 200, Sherando, Stephens City, Va.
Da’Wain Lofton, ath, 5-10, 175, North Side, Fort Worth, Texas
Desmond Mamudi, dt, 6-3, 290, Carrollwood Day, Tampa, Fla.
Danijel Miletic, og, 6-3, 290, Germany, Germany, GERM
Christian Moss, wr, 6-3, 180, North Cobb, Kennesaw, Ga.
Cole Nelson, sde, 6-3, 230, Johns Creek, Alpharetta, Ga.
DJ Sims, wr, 6-3, 190, Christchurch School, Richmond, Va.
Jalen Stroman, s, 6-1, 190, Patriot, Nokesville, Va.
Malachi Thomas, rb, 6-0, 180, Hart County, Hartwell, Ga.
Wake Forest
Quincy Bryant, cb, 6-0, 195, Parkview, Lilburn, Ga.
Jaydon Collins, ot, 6-6, 275, Greer, Greer, S.C.
Matthew Dennis, k, 5-11, 163, Myers Park, Charlotte, N.C.
Billy Edwards, pro, 6-3, 215, Lake Braddock, Burke, Va.
Gavin Ellis, te, 6-5, 225, Topsail, Hampstead, N.C.
Bernard Gooden, dt, 6-1.5, 278, Park Crossing, Montgomery, Ala.
Christian Greene, wr, 6-2, 170, Briar Woods, Ashburn, Va.
Matt Gulbin, og, 6-4, 290, Wilton, Wilton, Conn.
Dylan Hazen, ilb, 6-1, 220, College Park, The Woodlands, Texas
DaShawn Jones, cb, 6-0, 170, Mount Saint Joseph, Baltimore, Md.
Santino Marucci, pro, 6-1, 190, Bartram Trail, Jacksonville, Fla.
Erik Russell, ot, 6-7, 255, Boston College, Scituate, Mass.
Nick Sharpe, dt, 6-2, 297, Hunter Huss, Gastonia, N.C.
Evan Slocum, s, 5-10, 175, Cartersville, Cartersville, Ga.
Joshua Sosanya, s, 6-1.5, 180, Wakefield, Raleigh, N.C.
Will Towns, rb, 5-11, 190, Jackson Memorial, Jackson, N.J.
Brandon Williams, te, 6-4, 225, Strom Thurmond, Johnston, S.C.
Dez Williams, wr, 6-2, 200, St Mary S Ryken, Leonardtown, Md.
Washington
Caleb Berry, rb, 6-0, 213, Lufkin, Lufkin, Texas
Siaosi Finau, dt, 6-3, 300, Renton, Renton, Wash.
Maurice Heims, wde, 6-5, 235, Santa Margarita Catholic, Santa Margarita, Calif.
Sam Huard, pro, 6-2, 190, Kennedy Catholic, Bellevue, Wash.
Caden Jumper, ath, 6-3, 245, Eatonville, Eatonville, Wash.
Will Latu, ath, 6-2, 221, Bethel, Spanaway, Wash.
Dyson McCutcheon, cb, 5-10, 165, Bishop Amat, La Puente, Calif.
Vincent Nunley, s, 6-1, 180, Freedom, Oakley, Calif.
Kuao Peihopa, dt, 6-3, 306, Kamehameha, Honolulu, Hawaii
Owen Prentice, og, 6-3, 295, O’Dea, Seattle, Wash.
Zakhari Spears, cb, 6-2, 180, Loyola, Los Angeles, Calif.
Jabez Tinae, wr, 6-1, 187, Kennedy Catholic, Burien, Wash.
Voi Tunuufi, dt, 6-2, 280, East, Salt Lake City, Utah
Robert Wyrsch, ot, 6-7, 270, Soquel, Soquel, Calif.
Washington St.
Gavin Barthiel, olb, 6-2, 205, Lake Gibson, Lakeland, Fla.
Sam Carrell, sde, 6-4, 254, Sandia, Albuquerque, N.M.
Brock Dieu, og, 6-2, 290, Casteel, Queen Creek, Ariz.
Andrew Edson, wde, 6-3, 240, Mount Si, Snoqualmie, Wash.
Lawrence Falatea, edge, 6-4, 207, Alta, Sandy, Utah
David Gusta, dt, 6-4, 260, Cajon, San Bernardino, Calif.
Nick Haberer, p, 6-5, 202, ProKick Australia, Australia
Jaden Hicks, s, 6-2, 192, Bishop Gorman, Las Vegas, Nev.
Christian Hilborn, ot, 6-5, 280, Highland, Salt Lake City, Utah
Ryan Kershaw, ilb, 6-2, 220, La Salle, Yakima, Wash.
Francisco Mauigoa, olb, 6-3, 215, Tafuna, Pago Pago, AS
Joshua Meredith, wr, 6-0, 170, Mater Dei Catholic, Chula Vista, Calif.
Orion Peters, wr, 5-10, 170, Inglewood, Inglewood, Calif.
Adrian Shepherd, s, 5-10, 180, McKinney, McKinney, Texas
Raam Stevenson Jr., wde, 6-3, 200, Mansfield Timberview, Arlington, Texas
De’Zhaun Stribling, wr, 6-2, 195, Kapolei, Kapolei, Hawaii
Xavier Ward, dual, 6-2, 195, Eleanor Roosevelt, Corona, Calif.
Xavier Young, sde, 6-4, 240, Edison, Miami, Fla.
West Virginia
Aubrey Burks, s, 6-0, 180, Auburndale, Auburndale, Fla.
Will Crowder, pro, 6-2.5, 195, Gardendale, Gardendale, Ala.
Treylan Davis, te, 6-5, 215, Jackson, Jackson, Ohio
Brayden Dudley, sde, 6-3, 250, Mill Creek, Hoschton, Ga.
Ja’Corey Hammett, olb, 6-3, 205, Northwestern, Miami, Fla.
Justin Johnson, rb, 5-11, 190, Edwardsville, Edwardsville, Ill.
Davis Mallinger, wr, 6-1, 176, Cocoa, Cocoa, Fla.
Saint McLeod, s, 5-11, 197, Imhotep Institute, Philadelphia, Pa.
Wyatt Milum, ot, 6-6, 273, Spring Valley, Huntington, W.Va.
Kaden Prather, wr, 6-3, 210, Northwest, Germantown, Md.
Tomas Rimac, ot, 6-6, 280, Brunswick, Brunswick, Ohio
Hammond Russell IV, sde, 6-3, 245, Dublin Coffman, Dublin, Ohio
Edward Vesterinen, sde, 6-4, 240, Helsinki Roosters, Finland
Victor Wikstrom, te, 6-3, 235, Sweden, Sweden
Andrew Wilson-Lamp, wr, 6-3, 175, Washington, Massillon, Ohio
Wisconsin
Jackson Acker, rb, 6-1, 210, Verona Area, Verona, Wis.
Ayo Adebogun, wde, 6-3, 215, Homestead, Thiensville, Wis.
Braelon Allen, ilb, 6-2, 215, Fond Du Lac, Fond Du Lac, Wis.
Markus Allen, wr, 6-2, 190, Northmont, Clayton, Ohio
Al Ashford III, cb, 6-1, 170, Cherry Creek, Englewood, Colo.
Skyler Bell, wr, 6-1, 185, The Taft School, Watertown, Conn.
JP Benzschawel, ot, 6-7, 285, Grafton, Grafton, Wis.
TJ Bollers, wde, 6-3, 250, Clear Creek Amana, Tiffin, Iowa
Jake Chaney, ilb, 6-0, 210, Lehigh Senior, Lehigh Acres, Fla.
Loyal Crawford, rb, 6-0, 190, Memorial, Eau Claire, Wis.
Ricardo Hallman, cb, 6-0, 183, TRU Prep Academy, Miami Gardens, Fla.
Deacon Hill, pro, 6-3, 230, Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara, Calif.
Mike Jarvis, sde, 6-5, 250, Shawnee, Medford, N.J.
Riley Mahlman, ot, 6-7, 270, Lakeville South, Lakeville, Minn.
Darryl Peterson, olb, 6-3, 235, Archbishop Hoban, Akron, Ohio
Jack Pugh, te, 6-5, 235, Hilliard Bradley, Hilliard, Ohio
Jake Ratzlaff, olb, 6-2, 220, Rosemount Senior, Rosemount, Minn.
Antwan Roberts, rb, 6-2, 195, Pope John Paul II, Hendersonville, Tenn.
Nolan Rucci, ot, 6-8, 295, Warwick, Lititz, Pa.
Bryan Sanborn, ilb, 6-2, 210, Lake Zurich, Lake Zurich, Ill.
Hunter Wohler, s, 6-1, 190, Muskego, Muskego, Wis.
