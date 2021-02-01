CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New Md. vaccine appointment call center | Biden on school plans | Local vaccine numbers | DC-region test results
Home » College Football » Bruschi returns to Arizona…

Bruschi returns to Arizona as senior football advisor

The Associated Press

February 1, 2021, 7:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Tedy Bruschi is returning to Arizona football.

The school announced Monday Brusci will serve as a senior advisor to new coach Jedd Fisch.

Bruschi was a two-time consensus All-American and the Pac-12 Defensive player of the year during his four-year stint in Tucson from 1992-95. He went on to play 13 NFL seasons with the New England Patriots, winning three Super Bowls before retiring in 2009.

Bruschi served as a lead analyst at ESPN after his retirement.

His duties at Arizona will include serving on the executive football management team and as a consultant to the football staff. He also will assist Fisch with alumni relations, fundraising, social justice initiatives and student-athlete development off the field.

Fisch was hired last month to replace Kevin Sumlin.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Agencies should offer leave to federal employees to get vaccines, new task force says

DHS, NSA showing zero trust is more than a buzzword

SDA preparing to by 150 satellites in next tranche of military space architecture

Direct hire authorities are becoming more and more popular, MSPB says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up