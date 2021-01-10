New South Carolina coach Beamer hires coordinators

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s new football coach Shane Beamer has hired NFL assistant Marcus Satterfield as offensive coordinator…

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s new football coach Shane Beamer has hired NFL assistant Marcus Satterfield as offensive coordinator and Western Kentucky’s Clayton White as defensive coordinator.

Beamer also named Luke Day of Marshall as the Gamecocks strength and conditioning coach. South Carolina’s first-year coach announced the hirings Sunday.

Satterfield, who will also serve as quarterbacks coach, has spent the past three seasons working under Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule. Satterfield was director of recruiting under Rhule at Baylor in 2018 before becoming the Bears’ tight ends coach the next season.

Satterfield spent this past season as the Panthers’ assistant offensive line coach after Rhule jumped to the NFL.

Satterfield steps in for South Carolina interim coach Mike Bobo, who Beamer has retained on staff after his hiring last month. But Bobo accepted an offer to join Auburn and new coach Bryan Harsin as its offensive coordinator.

White has spent the past four seasons as defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach for the Hilltoppers. He was nominated for the Frank Broyles Award, given to the top assistant coach in college football, in 2017, 2019 and 2020.

Day spent last season as head strength coach at Marshall.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.