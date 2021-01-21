Former 4-star Maryland QB recruit Lance LeGendre transfers out of program

Maryland backup quarterback Lance LeGendre transfers out of program originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington When Maryland head coach Mike…

Maryland backup quarterback Lance LeGendre transfers out of program originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

When Maryland head coach Mike Locksley convinced four-star quarterback recruit Lance LeGendre to come to College Park as part of the 2019 recruiting class, it was considered one of the biggest moves in the country.

LeGendre was the ninth-best dual-threat QB in his class and he immediately looked like the future of the position for the Terps for the next four years.

Instead, he’s leaving after just two years in which he barely saw the field.

LeGendre entered the transfer portal in late December, and on Thursday he announced his new destination: The Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns.

In his two seasons in College Park, LeGendre appeared in just six games (three in each season), passing for 98 total yards and rushing for another 93. He threw two interceptions and did not score any touchdowns.

LeGendre had hoped to compete for the Terps’ starting quarterback spot heading into his redshirt freshman season in 2020, but Maryland ended up turning to incoming transfer Taulia Tagovailoa. The younger brother of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Taulia had an up-and-down campaign, missing time as a result of coronavirus and struggling in a few games. But he also put forth some of the best performances any Maryland quarterback has had in several years and he looks to be the clear starter at the position for the next two seasons at least.

That left LeGendre on the outside looking in and he decided to transfer to a Group of Six program. Louisiana-Lafayette is in (you guessed it) Louisiana, which is significantly closer to the New Orleans native’s hometown.

Locksley is already looking to bolster his quarterback room elsewhere and local reporters have said that the position is perhaps his top priority for the 2022 recruiting class. Now, he has an extra spot on the depth chart to work with.