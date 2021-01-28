CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Inova reschedules canceled vaccine appointments | DC improves vaccine booking site | Trying to get vaccinated in Montgomery Co.? | Latest regional test results
Choate leaves Montana State to join Sarkisian at Texas

The Associated Press

January 28, 2021, 6:34 PM

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Montana State head coach Jeff Choate has moved to Texas to be the Longhorns’ linebackers coach and co-defensive coordinator under Steve Sarkisian.

The move was expected but wasn’t formally announced by Texas until Thursday. Choate has spent the past four seasons as head coach at Montana State, where he led the Bobcats to the FCS playoffs in 2018 and 2019. The Bobcats made the semifinals in 2019.

As a member of the Big Sky Conference, Montana State did not play in 2020 after the league postponed the season because of the coronavirus pandemic. The league opted for a spring schedule that several schools, including Montana State, chose to skip.

Choate is the final member of the Longhorns staff under Sarkisian, who takes over after Texas fired Tom Herman after four seasons of winning football but no Big 12 championships.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

