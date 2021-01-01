CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reaches grim milestone | Biden to speed release of vaccines | Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | Latest test results
BYU quarterback Zach Wilson entering NFL draft

The Associated Press

January 1, 2021, 6:52 PM

PROVO, Utah (AP) — BYU quarterback Zach Wilson is entering the NFL draft.

Wilson announced the decision Friday on Twitter.

“After much thought prayer and consideration, I’m excited to announce that I will be declaring for the 2021 NFL draft,” Wilson tweeted. “I pray that I will always back Cougar Nation proud.”

Wilson passed for 3,692 yards and 33 touchdowns with three interceptions this season as a junior to help the Cougars finish 11-1. He capped his BYU career with a victory over UCF in the Boca Raton Bowl.

In three seasons at BYU, Wilson passed for 7,652 yards with 56 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

