Alabama hires ex-Jacksonville coach Marrone as assistant

Saban announced Monday the hiring of ex-Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills coach Doug Marrone to coach the offensive line. Marrone joins new offensive coordinator and former Houston Texans and Penn State coach Bill O’Brien.

Marrone spent four years leading the Jaguars, taking them to the AFC Championship Game in the 2017 season. He spent two seasons as the Bills head coach from 2013-14.

“He knows our new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien well and will do a fantastic job with our offensive line,” Saban said. “He has extensive experience as not only an offensive line coach, but also as a head coach at Syracuse and in the NFL with Buffalo and Jacksonville.

“Doug has an excellent track record for recruiting and developing players.”

Before heading to the NFL, Marrone was head coach at his alma mater Syracuse for four seasons (2009-12).

The Jaguars fired Marrone on Jan. 4 shortly after ending the season with a 15th consecutive loss.

