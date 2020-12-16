College Football National Signings

Alabama
Anquin Barnes, dt, 6-5, 299, Robert E. Lee, Montgomery, Ala.
Kendrick Blackshire, ilb, 6-2, 245, Duncanville, Duncanville, Texas
James Brockermeyer, oc, 6-3, 273, All Saints Episcopal, Fort Worth, Texas
Tommy Brockermeyer, ot, 6-6.25, 283, All Saints Episcopal, Fort Worth, Texas
Jacorey Brooks, wr, 6-3, 185, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
Kadarius Calloway, ath, 6-0, 210, Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Miss.
JoJo Earle, wr, 5-9.5, 170, Aledo, Aledo, Texas
Terrence Ferguson, og, 6-4, 300, Peach County, Fort Valley, Ga.
Monkell Goodwine, sde, 6-4, 260, Rock Creek Christian Academy, Upper Marlboro, Md.
Agiye Hall, wr, 6-3, 190, Bloomingdale, Valrico, Fla.
Ian Jackson, olb, 6-2, 225, Prattville, Prattville, Ala.
Khyree Jackson, db, 6-3, 197, Clinton, Md., Mississippi C.C.
Tim Keenan, dt, 6-2, 330, Ramsay, Birmingham, Ala.
Keanu Koht, wde, 6-4, 215, Vero Beach, Vero Beach, Fla.
JC Latham, ot, 6-6, 305, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
Deontae Lawson, ilb, 6-3, 225, Mobile Christian School, Mobile, Ala.
Christian Leary, wr, 5-9, 190, Edgewater, Orlando, Fla.
Ga’Quincy McKinstry, cb, 6-0.5, 180, Pinson Valley, Pinson, Ala.
Jalen Milroe, dual, 6-3, 206, Tompkins, Katy, Texas
Robbie Ouzts, te, 6-4, 240, Rock Hill, Rock Hill, S.C.
Damon Payne, dt, 6-3.5, 297, Belleville, Belleville, Mich.
Devonta Smith, cb, 6-0, 185, La Salle, Cincinnati, Ohio
Dallas Turner, wde, 6-4, 245, St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Kaine Williams, s, 6-2, 205, John Ehret, Marrero, La.
Arizona
Jackson Bailey, olb, 6-1, 220, Red Oak, Red Oak, Texas
Kolbe Cage, s, 6-0, 205, Holy Cross HS, New Orleans, La.
Javione Carr, s, 6-0, 170, Sam Houston, Arlington, Texas
Luke Eckardt, ot, 6-7, 265, Richmond-Burton, Richmond, Ill.
DJ Fryar, ilb, 6-3, 205, Steilacoom, Tacoma, Wash.
JT Hand, oc, 6-3, 285, Mission Viejo, Mission Viejo, Calif.
Dalton Johnson, s, 5-10, 180, Katy, Katy, Texas
Logan Kraut, ath, 6-2, 190, Maria Carrillo, Santa Rosa, Calif.
Colby Powers, te, 6-4, 235, Klein Collins, Spring, Texas
Mojo Weerts, ilb, 6-2, 220, Batavia, Batavia, Ill.
Arizona St.
Junior Alexander, wr, 6-3, 189, Kennedy Catholic, Burien, Wash.
Finn Collins, pro, 6-3, 178, Bishop Alemany, Mission Hills, Calif.
Eric Gentry, wde, 6-6, 205, Neumann Goretti, Philadelphia, Pa.
Isaia Glass, ot, 6-5, 245, Queen Creek, Queen Creek, Ariz.
Tommi Hill, ath, 6-1, 185, Edgewater, Orlando, Fla.
Lonyatta Alexander, wr, 6-2, 185, Kennedy Catholic, Pacifica, Calif.
Robert Regan, cb, 6-0, 186, Orange Lutheran, Orange, Calif.
Gharin Stansbury, wde, 6-5, 230, Franklin, Franklin, La.
Jaydon Williams, olb, 6-1, 195, South Oak Cliff, Dallas, Texas
Arkansas
Marco Avant, olb, 6-2.5, 212, Jonesboro, Forrest City, Ark.
Cameron Ball, ot, 6-5, 300, Tri-Cities, Atlanta, Ga.
Cole Carson, ot, 6-5, 285, Rivercrest, Bogata, Texas
Lucas Coley, dual, 6-1, 203, Cornerstone Christian, San Antonio, Texas
AJ Green, ath, 5-11, 194, Union, Tulsa, Okla.
Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan, olb, 6-1, 195, Lincoln College Prep, Kansas City, Mo.
Javion Hunt, rb, 6-0, 205, Carl Albert, Oklahoma City, Okla.
Ketron Jackson, wr, 6-2, 186, Royse City, Royse City, Texas
Jayden Johnson, ath, 6-2, 200, Cedartown, Cedartown, Ga.
Cameron Little, k, 6-2, 170, Southmoore, Moore, Okla.
Chase Lowery, cb, 6-0, 180, Frisco, Frisco, Texas
Devon Manuel, ot, 6-8, 300, Beau Chene, Arnaudville, La.
Erin Outley, te, 6-4, 255, Parkview Magnet, Little Rock, Ark.
Keuan Parker, cb, 5-11, 173, Booker T. Washington, Tulsa, Okla.
Christopher Paul Jr., ilb, 6-1, 235, Crisp County, Cordele, Ga.
Landon Rogers, dual, 6-4, 215, Parkview Magnet, Little Rock, Ark.
Raheim Sanders, ath, 6-2, 210, Rockledge, Rockledge, Fla.
Bryce Stephens, wr, 6-0, 170, John Marshall, Oklahoma City, Okla.
Terry Wells, ot, 6-4, 306, Wynne, Wynne, Ark.
Jalen Williams, cb, 5-10.5, 188, Paraclete, Lancaster, Calif.
Jaedon Wilson, wr, 6-3, 172, DeSoto, DeSoto, Texas
Solomon Wright, dt, 6-0, 270, Vian, Vian, Okla.
Auburn
Dematrius Davis, dual, 5-10.5, 200, North Shore, Houston, Texas
Armani Diamond, cb, 5-11, 171, Blount, Eight Mile, Ala.
Kamal Hadden, CB, 6-2, 185, Independence, KS
Ahmari Harvey, s, 5-10.5, 171, Florida State Univ. School, Tallahassee, Fla.
Lee Hunter, dt, 6-5, 292, Blount, Eight Mile, Ala.
Landen King, te, 6-5, 220, Atascocita, Humble, Texas
Garner Langlo, og, 6-7, 270, Trinity Catholic, Ocala, Fla.
Ian Mathews, dl, 6-5, 270, Pacelli, Columbus, Ga.
Tobechi Okoli, sde, 6-5, 250, Lincoln College Prep, Kansas City, Mo.
Hal Presley, wr, 6-3, 190, Mansfield Summit, Arlington, Texas
Marquis Robinson, dt, 6-3, 300, Milton, Milton, Fla.
Baylor
Monaray Baldwin, wr, 5-9, 160, Shoemaker, Killeen, Texas
Elijah Bean, wr, 6-5, 185, Summer Creek, Humble, Texas
Cameron Bonner, wr, 5-11, 173, St. Thomas, Houston, Texas
Tyrone Brown, ilb, 5-10.5, 200, West Orange-Stark, Orange, Texas
Cisco Caston, s, 6-2, 195, Weatherford, Weatherford, Texas
Dakote Doyle, dt, 6-1, 270, DeSmet, Saint Louis, Mo.
Kyron Drones, dual, 6-2, 195, Shadow Creek, Pearland, Texas
Javon Gipson, wr, 6-2.5, 189, George Ranch, Richmond, Texas
Connor Heffernan, og, 6-4, 260, Georgetown, Georgetown, Texas
Jordan Jenkins, rb, 6-1, 202, Lindale, Lindale, Texas
Cooper Lanz, sde, 6-4, 240, Guyer, Denton, Texas
Devin Lemear, s, 6-0, 170, Manor, Manor, Texas
Ryan Lengyel, ot, 6-5, 275, Jesuit, Dallas, Texas
Jackie Marshall, ilb, 6-1.5, 230, East St. John, Reserve, La.
Romario Noel, s, 6-2.5, 194, Cy Ranch, Cypress, Texas
Tate Williams, og, 6-4, 264, Wall, Wall, Texas
Tevin Williams III, cb, 6-0, 172, Stillwater, Stillwater, Okla.
Boston College
Shawn Asbury II, cb, 5-10, 170, North Stafford, Stafford, Va.
Cole Batson, ath, 6-4, 190, San Clemente, San Clemente, Calif.
Jaylen Blackwell, s, 6-2, 190, Union Grove, McDonough, Ga.
Lewis Bond, apb, 6-0, 188, Kenwood Academy, Chicago, Ill.
Clinton Burton Jr., cb, 5-11, 170, St. Frances Academy, Baltimore, Md.
Jalen Cheek, cb, 6-1, 187, Winslow Twp, Atco, N.J.
Tyeus Clemons, wde, 6-3, 245, Sparkman, Harvest, Ala.
Xavier Coleman, rb, 5-10, 190, Lenape, Medford, N.J.
Donovan Ezeiruaku, olb, 6-2, 210, Williamstown, Williamstown, N.J.
Shawn Gates, cb, 6-0, 175, East, Akron, Ohio
Otto Hess, ot, 6-6.5, 293, Oswego, Oswego, Ill.
Quintavious Hutchins, wde, 6-3, 230, Bessemer City, Bessemer, Ala.
Jamareeh Jones, ath, 6-0, 182, Highland Springs, Highland Springs, Va.
Ilija Krajnovic, ot, 6-8, 325, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
Connor Lytton, k, 6-2, 195, Radford, Radford, Va.
Owen McGowan, ilb, 6-1, 225, Catholic Memorial, West Roxbury, Mass.
Emmett Morehead, pro, 6-6, 225, Episcopal, Alexandria, Va.
Neto Okpala, wde, 6-2, 225, Loganville, Loganville, Ga.
Casey Phinney, ilb, 6-1, 232, Noble And Greenough School, Marshfield, Mass.
Dante Reynolds, wr, 6-0, 190, Kenwood Academy, Chicago, Ill.
Bryce Steele, ilb, 6-1, 207, Millbrook, Raleigh, N.C.
Owen Stoudmire, dt, 6-2, 315, Norwayne, Creston, Ohio
Nigel Tate, dt, 6-2, 295, The Bullis School, Potomac, Md.
Jaden Williams, wr, 5-10, 170, Hendrickson, Pflugerville, Texas
Jalon Williams, cb, 5-11, 180, South Grand Prairie, Grand Prairie, Texas
BYU
Raider Damuni, ath, 6-2, 190, Timpview, Provo, Utah
Logan Fano, wde, 6-4, 230, Timpview, Spanish Fork, Utah
Isaiah Glasker, ath, 6-5, 195, Bingham, South Jordan, Utah
Kyson Hall, wr, 5-11, 175, Maple Mountain, Spanish Fork, Utah
Dallin Havea, ath, 6-3, 215, Provo, Provo, Utah
John Henry Daley, ath, 6-4, 215, Lone Peak, American Fork, Utah
Sione Hingano, ot, 6-5, 290, Chandler, Chandler, Ariz.
Nathan Hoke, ilb, 6-3, 225, North Allegheny, Wexford, Pa.
Weston Jones, ot, 6-5, 260, Romeo, Romeo, Mich.
Elia Migao, og, 6-2, 320, Chaparral, Temecula, Calif.
Enoka Migao, wde, 6-5, 230, Chaparral, Temecula, Calif.
Bentley Redden, ath, 6-5, 220, San Clemente, San Clemente, Calif.
Quenton Rice, wr, 6-1, 170, Faith Lutheran, Las Vegas, Nev.
Dylan Rollins, ot, 6-5.5, 284, Sentinel, Missoula, Mont.
Hinckley Ropati, rb, 5-10, 215, Cerritos JC, Norwalk, Calif.
Ricky Wolfgramm, olb, 6-1, 255, East, Salt Lake City, Utah
California
Mavin Anderson, wr, 6-0, 195, Mission Viejo, Mission Viejo, Calif.
Hunter Barth, s, 6-2, 200, Queen Creek, Queen Creek, Ariz.
Akili Calhoun, wde, 6-4, 245, Liberty, Brentwood, Calif.
Kaleb Elarms-Orr, wde, 6-3, 222, Moreau Catholic, Hayward, Calif.
Lu-Magia Hearns, cb, 5-10, 160, De La Salle, Concord, Calif.
Patrick Hisatake, olb, 6-4, 240, Westview, Portland, Ore.
Fatuvalu Iosefa, s, 6-0, 170, Mililani, Mililani, Hawaii
Dylan Jemtegaard, og, 6-4, 270, Yelm, Yelm, Wash.
Ryan Lange, ot, 6-6, 330, Pittsburg, Pittsburg, Calif.
Keleki Latu, te, 6-6, 205, Jesuit, Carmichael, Calif.
Kai Millner, pro, 6-2, 188, Higley, Gilbert, Ariz.
Moses Oladejo, olb, 6-2, 225, Cosumnes Oaks, Elk Grove, Calif.
Nate Rutchena, lb, 6-3, 225, Monte Vista, Danville, Calif.
J.Michael Sturdivant, wr, 6-3.5, 185, Marcus, Flower Mound, Texas
Bastian Swinney, og, 6-6, 275, Edina, Minneapolis, Minn.
Jermaine Terry, te, 6-4, 235, Kennedy, Richmond, Calif.
Myles Williams, wde, 6-3, 250, Bishop Alemany, Mission Hills, Calif.
Clemson
Jake Briningstool, te, 6-5, 215, Ravenwood, Brentwood, Tenn.
Barrett Carter, olb, 6-1, 220, North Gwinnett, Suwanee, Ga.
Bubba Chandler, pro, 6-4, 195, North Oconee, Bogart, Ga.
Beaux Collins, wr, 6-2.5, 195, St. John Bosco, Bellflower, Calif.
Dacari Collins, wr, 6-3.5, 200, Westlake, Atlanta, Ga.
Cade Denhoff, sde, 6-4.5, 235, Lakeland Christian School, Lakeland, Fla.
Ryan Linthicum, oc, 6-4, 275, Damascus, Damascus, Md.
Phil Mafah, rb, 6-1, 215, Grayson, Loganville, Ga.
Andrew Mukuba, s, 6-0, 185, LBJ, Austin, Texas
Payton Page, dt, 6-4, 360, Dudley, Greensboro, N.C.
Zaire Patterson, wde, 6-6, 230, Winston-Salem Prep, Winston Salem, N.C.
Dietrick Pennington, og, 6-5, 326, Evangelical Christian, Cordova, Tenn.
Will Shipley, apb, 5-11, 198, Weddington, Matthews, N.C.
Troy Stellato, wr, 6-0, 175, Cardinal Gibbons, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Marcus Tate, og, 6-4.5, 318, TRU Prep Academy, Miami Gardens, Fla.
Will Taylor, ath, 5-10, 157, Dutch Fork, Columbia, S.C.
Jeremiah Trotter Jr., ilb, 6-0, 210, St. Joseph’s, Philadelphia, Pa.
Nathaniel Wiggins, cb, 6-2, 170, Westlake, Atlanta, Ga.
Colorado
Edgar Amaya, og, 6-4, 315, Russellville, Russellville, Ala.
Jackson Anderson, og, 6-4, 290, Mineola, Mineola, Texas
Allan Baugh, sde, 6-3, 253, St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Cole Becker, k, 6-3.5, 215, Rocklin, Rocklin, Calif.
Drew Carter, dual, 6-3, 195, Tigard, Portland, Ore.
Zephaniah Maea, ilb, 6-1, 230, Liberty, Henderson, Nev.
Zion Magalei, olb, 6-3, 220, Chandler, Chandler, Ariz.
Tyas Martin, dt, 6-3, 318, Jacksonville, Jacksonville, Ark.
Kaylin Moore, ath, 6-0, 180, Oaks Christian, Westlake Village, Calif.
Trustin Oliver, ss, 6-4, 220, Legend, Parker, Col.
Erik Olsen, te, 6-5, 230, Heritage, Littleton, Colo.
Chase Penry, wr, 6-1, 185, Cherry Creek, Englewood, Colo.
Nikko Reed, ath, 5-10, 160, Moreau Catholic, Hayward, Calif.
Ty Robinson, ath, 6-4, 190, Eaglecrest, Aurora, Colo.
Tyrin Taylor, s, 6-2, 175, William Amos Hough, Cornelius, N.C.
Ryan Williams, dt, 6-5, 260, Shadow Creek, Pearland, Texas
Trevor Woods, s, 6-1, 190, Taylor, Katy, Texas
Duke
Cameron Bergeron, cb, 5-11, 180, Westover, Albany, Ga.
Trent Broadnax, wr, 6-1, 190, Benedictine Military School, Savannah, Ga.
Trey Brown, olb, 6-3, 205, Arcadia, Phoenix, Ariz.
Trent Davis, rb, 5-11, 170, Etowah, Attalla, Ala.
Placide Djungu-Sungu, s, 6-0, 170, Martin, Arlington, Texas
Anthony Freeman, olb, 6-0, 225, Northern, Durham, N.C.
Sahmir Hagans, wr, 5-9, 168, St. Joseph’s, Philadelphia, Pa.
Aaron Hall, wde, 6-5, 210, Southern, Durham, N.C.
Brandon Johnson, cb, 5-10, 170, Newton-conover, Newton, N.C.
Andrew Jones, ot, 6-4, 255, Reagan, Pfafftown, N.C.
Riley Leonard, dual, 6-4, 203, Fairhope, Fairhope, Ala.
Dylan Merrell, cb, 6-1, 179, Alpharetta, Alpharetta, Ga.
Jaquez Moore, ath, 5-11, 185, Suwannee, Live Oak, Fla.
Jordan Moore, dual, 6-2, 175, Loyola Blakefield, Towson, Md.
Nick Morris Jr., ilb, 6-3, 225, Westlake, Austin, Texas
Joshua Pickett, cb, 6-0, 175, Habersham Central, Mount Airy, Ga.
Justin Pickett, og, 6-7, 315, Carmel, Carmel, Ind.
Mandela Tobin, sde, 6-4, 270, Westview, San Diego, Calif.
Florida
Diwun Black, OLB, 6-3, 226, Mississippi Gulf Coast CC
Justus Boone, sde, 6-5, 250, Sumter, Sumter, S.C.
Chief Borders, olb, 6-5, 242, Heard County, Carrollton, Ga.
Marcus Burke, wr, 6-3, 180, Trinity Christian Academy, Jacksonville, Fla.
Corey Collier, s, 6-2, 170, Miami Palmetto, Miami, Fla.
Carlos Del Rio-Wilson, pro, 6-3, 215, Cartersville, Cartersville, Ga.
Nick Elksnis, te, 6-6, 220, Episcopal, Jacksonville, Fla.
Jalen Kitna, pro, 6-4, 200, Burleson, Burleson, Texas
Jason Marshall, cb, 6-2, 180, Miami Palmetto, Miami, Fla.
Donovan McMillon, s, 6-2, 193, Peters Township, Canonsburg, Pa.
Dakota Mitchell, s, 6-0, 185, Winter Park, Winter Park, Fla.
Yousef Mugharbil, og, 6-4.5, 304, Murphy, Murphy, N.C.
Daejon Reynolds, wr, 6-2, 210, Grayson, Loganville, Ga.
Tyreak Sapp, sde, 6-2.5, 255, St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Jake Slaughter, oc, 6-4, 300, Trinity Catholic, Ocala, Fla.
Christopher Thomas, dt, 6-6, 290, Dunbar, Fort Myers, Fla.
Rocco Underwood, te, 6-4, 220, Lake Mary, Lake Mary, Fla.
Desmond Watson, dt, 6-5, 380, Armwood, Seffner, Fla.
Gage Wilcox, te, 6-4, 228, Jefferson, Tampa, Fla.
Jeremiah Williams, wde, 6-3, 224, Ramsay, Birmingham, Ala.
Jordan Young, cb, 6-0, 185, Gaither, Tampa, Fla.
Florida St.
Shyheim Brown, olb, 6-1, 185, Columbia, Lake City, Fla.
Joshua Burrell, wr, 6-2, 212, Blythewood, Blythewood, S.C.
Omarion Cooper, cb, 6-0, 170, Lehigh Senior, Lehigh Acres, Fla.
Bryson Estes, oc, 6-3, 291, Eagle’s Landing Christian, McDonough, Ga.
Jordan Eubanks, olb, 6-2, 200, Guyer, Denton, Texas
Joshua Farmer, sde, 6-3, 250, Gadsden County, Apalachicola, Fla.
Shambre Jackson, sde, 6-2, 230, Boone, Orlando, Fla.
Kevin Knowles, cb, 5-10, 168, McArthur, Hollywood, Fla.
Rod Orr, ot, 6-7, 296, Gadsden City, Gadsden, Ala.
Patrick Payton, olb, 6-5, 205, Northwestern, Miami, Fla.
Byron Turner Jr., sde, 6-3.5, 237, St. Augustine, New Orleans, La.
Hunter Washington, cb, 5-11, 178, Katy, Katy, Texas
Jackson West, te, 6-4, 231, Huntsville, Huntsville, Ala.
George Wilson, wde, 6-5, 214, Green Run, Virginia Beach, Va.
Koby Gross, te, 6-3, 235, Pittsburg High School/Diablo Valley College
Georgia
Brock Bowers, te, 6-3, 225, Napa, Napa, Calif.
Javon Bullard, cb, 6-0, 183, Baldwin, Milledgeville, Ga.
Lovasea Carroll, rb, 6-0.5, 189, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
Chaz Chambliss, olb, 6-2, 239, Carrollton, Carrollton, Ga.
David Daniel, ath, 6-1, 180, Woodstock, Woodstock, Ga.
Marlin Dean, dt, 6-6, 265, IMG Academy, Elberton, Ga.
Jamon Dumas-Johnson, ilb, 6-1, 235, St. Frances Academy, Baltimore, Md.
Dylan Fairchild, og, 6-5, 298, West Forsyth, Cumming, Ga.
Nyland Green, cb, 6-2, 183, Newton, Covington, Ga.
Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, dt, 6-5, 298, Gaffney, Gaffney, S.C.
Jonathan Jefferson, sde, 6-4, 255, Douglas County, Douglasville, Ga.
Kamari Lassiter, cb, 6-0, 185, American Christian, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Jackson Meeks, wr, 6-2, 190, Central, Phenix City, Ala.
Amarius Mims, ot, 6-7, 315, Bleckley County, Cochran, Ga.
Adonai Mitchell, wr, 6-3, 190, Cane Ridge, Antioch, Tenn.
Smael Mondon, olb, 6-3, 220, Paulding County, Dallas, Ga.
Micah Morris, ot, 6-4, 316, Camden County, Kingsland, Ga.
Xavian Sorey, olb, 6-3, 214, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
Brock Vandagriff, dual, 6-3, 205, Prince Avenue Christian School, Bogart, Ga.
Jared Wilson, og, 6-4, 325, West Forsyth, Clemmons, N.C.
Georgia Tech
Zeek Biggers, dt, 6-6, 325, West Rowan, Mount Ulla, N.C.
Leo Blackburn, te, 6-5, 217, Westlake, Atlanta, Ga.
James BlackStrain, wr, 6-2, 180, Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy, Cocoa, Fla.
Sirad Bryant, s, 6-1, 184, Crisp County, Cordele, Ga.
Grey Carroll, sde, 6-3, 260, Alcoa, Alcoa, Tenn.
Noah Collins, wde, 6-3.5, 215, Grayson, Loganville, Ga.
Kaleb Edwards, s, 6-0, 195, Dacula, Dacula, Ga.
Weston Franklin, og, 6-4, 308, Wayne County, Jesup, Ga.
Jamal Haynes, ath, 5-9, 175, Grayson, Loganville, Ga.
Jakiah Leftwich, ot, 6-6, 302, Westlake, Atlanta, Ga.
Chayden Peery, pro, 6-3, 215, Sierra Canyon, Chatsworth, Calif.
Ben Postma, te, 6-4, 225, Cy Ranch, Cypress, Texas
Joshua Robinson, wde, 6-4, 235, Douglas County, Douglasville, Ga.
Malik Rutherford, wr, 5-9, 165, Champagnat Catholic – Hialeah, Hialeah, Fla.
David Shanahan, p, 6-0, 180, ProKick Australia, Australia
Trenilyas Tatum, olb, 6-2, 208, Mount Zion, Jonesboro, Ga.
Illinois
Zachary Barlev, og, 6-4, 292, Plainfield East, Plainfield, Ill.
Patrick Bryant, wr, 6-3, 187, Atlantic Coast, Jacksonville, Fla.
Samari Collier, dual, 6-3, 220, DeSoto, DeSoto, Texas
Daniel Edwards, cb, 5-11, 155, Winter Park, Winter Park, Fla.
Josh Gesky, ot, 6-5, 265, Manteno, Manteno, Ill.
Prince Green, wr, 6-2, 190, Griffin, Griffin, Ga.
Cole Kirkpatrick, wr, 6-0, 180, Argyle, Argyle, Texas
Josh Kreutz, oc, 6-2, 260, Loyola Academy, Wilmette, Ill.
Sedarius McConnell, sde, 6-3, 260, Westlake, Atlanta, Ga.
Dylan Rosiek, ilb, 6-1, 210, East Lake, Tarpon Springs, Fla.
DD Snyder, s, 6-0, 175, Tampa Catholic, Tampa, Fla.
Tyler Strain, cb, 5-10, 180, Pace, Milton, Fla.
Joriell Washington, s, 6-2, 178, Fort Myers, Fort Myers, Fla.
Brody Wisecarver, og, 6-4, 317, DeSmet, Saint Louis, Mo.
Indiana
James Evans, p, 6-1, 207, ProKick Australia, New Zealand
Vinny Fiacable, og, 6-4, 300, Bishop Dwenger, Fort Wayne, Ind.
Maurice Freeman, s, 6-0, 190, Oscar Smith, Chesapeake, Va.
Jordan Grier, ath, 6-0, 185, Cedar Grove, Ellenwood, Ga.
David Holloman, rb, 5-11, 200, Avondale, Auburn Hills, Mich.
Trenten Howland, ath, 6-2, 218, Joliet West, Joliet, Ill.
Cooper Jones, sde, 6-6, 245, Valparaiso, Valparaiso, Ind.
Donaven McCulley, dual, 6-5, 195, Lawrence North, Indianapolis, Ind.
Joshua Sales, ot, 6-6, 285, Brownsburg, South Bend, Ind.
Jaquez Smith, wr, 6-1, 190, Westlake, Atlanta, Ga.
Larry Smith, s, 5-10, 170, Oakleaf, Jacksonville, Fla.
Aaron Steinfeldt, te, 6-5, 230, Bloomington North, Bloomington, Ind.
Jordyn Williams, wr, 6-1, 182, Trinity Christian School, Cedar Hill, Texas
Iowa
Jeffrey Bowie, sde, 6-5, 245, West Branch, West Branch, Iowa
Brody Brecht, wr, 6-4, 205, Ankeny, Ankeny, Iowa
Arland Bruce IV, ath, 5-10, 193, Ankeny, Olathe, Kan.
Connor Colby, og, 6-5, 305, John F Kennedy, Cedar Rapids, Iowa
David Davidkov, ot, 6-6, 295, New Trier, Winnetka, Ill.
Cooper DeJean, s, 6-2, 195, Battle Creek-Ida Grove, Ida Grove, Iowa
Gennings Dunker, og, 6-5, 290, Lena-Winslow, Lena, Ill.
Jaden Harrell, ilb, 6-2, 215, Urbandale, Urbandale, Iowa
Keagan Johnson, ath, 6-1, 180, Bellevue West, Bellevue, Neb.
Joey Labas, dual, 6-4, 190, Brecksville-Broadview Heights, Broadview Heights, Ohio
Griffin Liddle, dt, 6-3, 270, Bettendorf, Bettendorf, Iowa
Max Llewellyn, sde, 6-5, 230, Urbandale, Urbandale, Iowa
Jeremiah Pittman, dt, 6-2, 255, St. Viator, Arlington Heights, Ill.
Karson Sharar, ath, 6-3, 205, Iowa Falls Alden, iowa Falls, Iowa
Beau Stephens, ot, 6-6, 295, Blue Springs, Blue Springs, Mo.
Justice Sullivan, wde, 6-1, 220, Eden Prairie, Eden Prairie, Minn.
Zach Twedt, ath, 6-3, 205, Roland-Story, Story City, Iowa
Iowa St.
Jim Bonifas, ot, 6-5, 255, Dubuque Senior, Dubuque, Iowa
Howard Brown, dt, 6-2, 288, Lincoln College Prep, Kansas City, Mo.
Beau Freyler, s, 6-2, 195, Pine Creek, Colorado Springs, Colo.
Jayden Gray, wde, 6-3, 235, Eaton, Haslet, Texas
Ben Langston, S, 6-2, 190, Blinn College
Tyler Maro, ot, 6-7, 260, Assumption, Davenport, Iowa
Carston Marshall, olb, 6-3, 205, Wadsworth, Wadsworth, Ohio
Myles Mendeszoon, wde, 6-4, 195, Chardon, Chardon, Ohio
Tristan Michaud, wr, 6-5, 200, Clarkson Football North, Mississauga, Canada
Tyler Moore, te, 6-5, 245, Johnston, Johnston, Iowa
Jaylin Noel, wr, 5-11, 170, Park Hill, Kansas City, Mo.
Tyler Onyedim, dt, 6-3, 277, Foster, Richmond, Texas
Joey Petersen, wde, 6-4, 220, North Scott, Eldridge, Iowa
Myles Purchase, cb, 5-11, 170, Cherry Creek, Englewood, Colo.
Aidan Ralph, olb, 6-3, 195, De La Salle Institute, Chicago, Ill.
Dodge Sauser, ot, 6-4.5, 270, Grinnell Community Senior, Grinnell, Iowa
Deon Silas, apb, 5-6, 170, Steinbrenner, Lutz, Fla.
Malik Verdon, ath, 6-3.5, 205, Hamilton, Hamilton, Ohio
MORE
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.