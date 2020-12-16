College Football National Signings

Alabama Anquin Barnes, dt, 6-5, 299, Robert E. Lee, Montgomery, Ala. Kendrick Blackshire, ilb, 6-2, 245, Duncanville, Duncanville, Texas James…

Alabama

Anquin Barnes, dt, 6-5, 299, Robert E. Lee, Montgomery, Ala.

Kendrick Blackshire, ilb, 6-2, 245, Duncanville, Duncanville, Texas

James Brockermeyer, oc, 6-3, 273, All Saints Episcopal, Fort Worth, Texas

Tommy Brockermeyer, ot, 6-6.25, 283, All Saints Episcopal, Fort Worth, Texas

Jacorey Brooks, wr, 6-3, 185, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Kadarius Calloway, ath, 6-0, 210, Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Miss.

JoJo Earle, wr, 5-9.5, 170, Aledo, Aledo, Texas

Terrence Ferguson, og, 6-4, 300, Peach County, Fort Valley, Ga.

Monkell Goodwine, sde, 6-4, 260, Rock Creek Christian Academy, Upper Marlboro, Md.

Agiye Hall, wr, 6-3, 190, Bloomingdale, Valrico, Fla.

Ian Jackson, olb, 6-2, 225, Prattville, Prattville, Ala.

Khyree Jackson, db, 6-3, 197, Clinton, Md., Mississippi C.C.

Tim Keenan, dt, 6-2, 330, Ramsay, Birmingham, Ala.

Keanu Koht, wde, 6-4, 215, Vero Beach, Vero Beach, Fla.

JC Latham, ot, 6-6, 305, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Deontae Lawson, ilb, 6-3, 225, Mobile Christian School, Mobile, Ala.

Christian Leary, wr, 5-9, 190, Edgewater, Orlando, Fla.

Ga’Quincy McKinstry, cb, 6-0.5, 180, Pinson Valley, Pinson, Ala.

Jalen Milroe, dual, 6-3, 206, Tompkins, Katy, Texas

Robbie Ouzts, te, 6-4, 240, Rock Hill, Rock Hill, S.C.

Damon Payne, dt, 6-3.5, 297, Belleville, Belleville, Mich.

Devonta Smith, cb, 6-0, 185, La Salle, Cincinnati, Ohio

Dallas Turner, wde, 6-4, 245, St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Kaine Williams, s, 6-2, 205, John Ehret, Marrero, La.

Arizona

Jackson Bailey, olb, 6-1, 220, Red Oak, Red Oak, Texas

Kolbe Cage, s, 6-0, 205, Holy Cross HS, New Orleans, La.

Javione Carr, s, 6-0, 170, Sam Houston, Arlington, Texas

Luke Eckardt, ot, 6-7, 265, Richmond-Burton, Richmond, Ill.

DJ Fryar, ilb, 6-3, 205, Steilacoom, Tacoma, Wash.

JT Hand, oc, 6-3, 285, Mission Viejo, Mission Viejo, Calif.

Dalton Johnson, s, 5-10, 180, Katy, Katy, Texas

Logan Kraut, ath, 6-2, 190, Maria Carrillo, Santa Rosa, Calif.

Colby Powers, te, 6-4, 235, Klein Collins, Spring, Texas

Mojo Weerts, ilb, 6-2, 220, Batavia, Batavia, Ill.

Arizona St.

Junior Alexander, wr, 6-3, 189, Kennedy Catholic, Burien, Wash.

Finn Collins, pro, 6-3, 178, Bishop Alemany, Mission Hills, Calif.

Eric Gentry, wde, 6-6, 205, Neumann Goretti, Philadelphia, Pa.

Isaia Glass, ot, 6-5, 245, Queen Creek, Queen Creek, Ariz.

Tommi Hill, ath, 6-1, 185, Edgewater, Orlando, Fla.

Lonyatta Alexander, wr, 6-2, 185, Kennedy Catholic, Pacifica, Calif.

Robert Regan, cb, 6-0, 186, Orange Lutheran, Orange, Calif.

Gharin Stansbury, wde, 6-5, 230, Franklin, Franklin, La.

Jaydon Williams, olb, 6-1, 195, South Oak Cliff, Dallas, Texas

Arkansas

Marco Avant, olb, 6-2.5, 212, Jonesboro, Forrest City, Ark.

Cameron Ball, ot, 6-5, 300, Tri-Cities, Atlanta, Ga.

Cole Carson, ot, 6-5, 285, Rivercrest, Bogata, Texas

Lucas Coley, dual, 6-1, 203, Cornerstone Christian, San Antonio, Texas

AJ Green, ath, 5-11, 194, Union, Tulsa, Okla.

Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan, olb, 6-1, 195, Lincoln College Prep, Kansas City, Mo.

Javion Hunt, rb, 6-0, 205, Carl Albert, Oklahoma City, Okla.

Ketron Jackson, wr, 6-2, 186, Royse City, Royse City, Texas

Jayden Johnson, ath, 6-2, 200, Cedartown, Cedartown, Ga.

Cameron Little, k, 6-2, 170, Southmoore, Moore, Okla.

Chase Lowery, cb, 6-0, 180, Frisco, Frisco, Texas

Devon Manuel, ot, 6-8, 300, Beau Chene, Arnaudville, La.

Erin Outley, te, 6-4, 255, Parkview Magnet, Little Rock, Ark.

Keuan Parker, cb, 5-11, 173, Booker T. Washington, Tulsa, Okla.

Christopher Paul Jr., ilb, 6-1, 235, Crisp County, Cordele, Ga.

Landon Rogers, dual, 6-4, 215, Parkview Magnet, Little Rock, Ark.

Raheim Sanders, ath, 6-2, 210, Rockledge, Rockledge, Fla.

Bryce Stephens, wr, 6-0, 170, John Marshall, Oklahoma City, Okla.

Terry Wells, ot, 6-4, 306, Wynne, Wynne, Ark.

Jalen Williams, cb, 5-10.5, 188, Paraclete, Lancaster, Calif.

Jaedon Wilson, wr, 6-3, 172, DeSoto, DeSoto, Texas

Solomon Wright, dt, 6-0, 270, Vian, Vian, Okla.

Auburn

Dematrius Davis, dual, 5-10.5, 200, North Shore, Houston, Texas

Armani Diamond, cb, 5-11, 171, Blount, Eight Mile, Ala.

Kamal Hadden, CB, 6-2, 185, Independence, KS

Ahmari Harvey, s, 5-10.5, 171, Florida State Univ. School, Tallahassee, Fla.

Lee Hunter, dt, 6-5, 292, Blount, Eight Mile, Ala.

Landen King, te, 6-5, 220, Atascocita, Humble, Texas

Garner Langlo, og, 6-7, 270, Trinity Catholic, Ocala, Fla.

Ian Mathews, dl, 6-5, 270, Pacelli, Columbus, Ga.

Tobechi Okoli, sde, 6-5, 250, Lincoln College Prep, Kansas City, Mo.

Hal Presley, wr, 6-3, 190, Mansfield Summit, Arlington, Texas

Marquis Robinson, dt, 6-3, 300, Milton, Milton, Fla.

Baylor

Monaray Baldwin, wr, 5-9, 160, Shoemaker, Killeen, Texas

Elijah Bean, wr, 6-5, 185, Summer Creek, Humble, Texas

Cameron Bonner, wr, 5-11, 173, St. Thomas, Houston, Texas

Tyrone Brown, ilb, 5-10.5, 200, West Orange-Stark, Orange, Texas

Cisco Caston, s, 6-2, 195, Weatherford, Weatherford, Texas

Dakote Doyle, dt, 6-1, 270, DeSmet, Saint Louis, Mo.

Kyron Drones, dual, 6-2, 195, Shadow Creek, Pearland, Texas

Javon Gipson, wr, 6-2.5, 189, George Ranch, Richmond, Texas

Connor Heffernan, og, 6-4, 260, Georgetown, Georgetown, Texas

Jordan Jenkins, rb, 6-1, 202, Lindale, Lindale, Texas

Cooper Lanz, sde, 6-4, 240, Guyer, Denton, Texas

Devin Lemear, s, 6-0, 170, Manor, Manor, Texas

Ryan Lengyel, ot, 6-5, 275, Jesuit, Dallas, Texas

Jackie Marshall, ilb, 6-1.5, 230, East St. John, Reserve, La.

Romario Noel, s, 6-2.5, 194, Cy Ranch, Cypress, Texas

Tate Williams, og, 6-4, 264, Wall, Wall, Texas

Tevin Williams III, cb, 6-0, 172, Stillwater, Stillwater, Okla.

Boston College

Shawn Asbury II, cb, 5-10, 170, North Stafford, Stafford, Va.

Cole Batson, ath, 6-4, 190, San Clemente, San Clemente, Calif.

Jaylen Blackwell, s, 6-2, 190, Union Grove, McDonough, Ga.

Lewis Bond, apb, 6-0, 188, Kenwood Academy, Chicago, Ill.

Clinton Burton Jr., cb, 5-11, 170, St. Frances Academy, Baltimore, Md.

Jalen Cheek, cb, 6-1, 187, Winslow Twp, Atco, N.J.

Tyeus Clemons, wde, 6-3, 245, Sparkman, Harvest, Ala.

Xavier Coleman, rb, 5-10, 190, Lenape, Medford, N.J.

Donovan Ezeiruaku, olb, 6-2, 210, Williamstown, Williamstown, N.J.

Shawn Gates, cb, 6-0, 175, East, Akron, Ohio

Otto Hess, ot, 6-6.5, 293, Oswego, Oswego, Ill.

Quintavious Hutchins, wde, 6-3, 230, Bessemer City, Bessemer, Ala.

Jamareeh Jones, ath, 6-0, 182, Highland Springs, Highland Springs, Va.

Ilija Krajnovic, ot, 6-8, 325, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Connor Lytton, k, 6-2, 195, Radford, Radford, Va.

Owen McGowan, ilb, 6-1, 225, Catholic Memorial, West Roxbury, Mass.

Emmett Morehead, pro, 6-6, 225, Episcopal, Alexandria, Va.

Neto Okpala, wde, 6-2, 225, Loganville, Loganville, Ga.

Casey Phinney, ilb, 6-1, 232, Noble And Greenough School, Marshfield, Mass.

Dante Reynolds, wr, 6-0, 190, Kenwood Academy, Chicago, Ill.

Bryce Steele, ilb, 6-1, 207, Millbrook, Raleigh, N.C.

Owen Stoudmire, dt, 6-2, 315, Norwayne, Creston, Ohio

Nigel Tate, dt, 6-2, 295, The Bullis School, Potomac, Md.

Jaden Williams, wr, 5-10, 170, Hendrickson, Pflugerville, Texas

Jalon Williams, cb, 5-11, 180, South Grand Prairie, Grand Prairie, Texas

BYU

Raider Damuni, ath, 6-2, 190, Timpview, Provo, Utah

Logan Fano, wde, 6-4, 230, Timpview, Spanish Fork, Utah

Isaiah Glasker, ath, 6-5, 195, Bingham, South Jordan, Utah

Kyson Hall, wr, 5-11, 175, Maple Mountain, Spanish Fork, Utah

Dallin Havea, ath, 6-3, 215, Provo, Provo, Utah

John Henry Daley, ath, 6-4, 215, Lone Peak, American Fork, Utah

Sione Hingano, ot, 6-5, 290, Chandler, Chandler, Ariz.

Nathan Hoke, ilb, 6-3, 225, North Allegheny, Wexford, Pa.

Weston Jones, ot, 6-5, 260, Romeo, Romeo, Mich.

Elia Migao, og, 6-2, 320, Chaparral, Temecula, Calif.

Enoka Migao, wde, 6-5, 230, Chaparral, Temecula, Calif.

Bentley Redden, ath, 6-5, 220, San Clemente, San Clemente, Calif.

Quenton Rice, wr, 6-1, 170, Faith Lutheran, Las Vegas, Nev.

Dylan Rollins, ot, 6-5.5, 284, Sentinel, Missoula, Mont.

Hinckley Ropati, rb, 5-10, 215, Cerritos JC, Norwalk, Calif.

Ricky Wolfgramm, olb, 6-1, 255, East, Salt Lake City, Utah

California

Mavin Anderson, wr, 6-0, 195, Mission Viejo, Mission Viejo, Calif.

Hunter Barth, s, 6-2, 200, Queen Creek, Queen Creek, Ariz.

Akili Calhoun, wde, 6-4, 245, Liberty, Brentwood, Calif.

Kaleb Elarms-Orr, wde, 6-3, 222, Moreau Catholic, Hayward, Calif.

Lu-Magia Hearns, cb, 5-10, 160, De La Salle, Concord, Calif.

Patrick Hisatake, olb, 6-4, 240, Westview, Portland, Ore.

Fatuvalu Iosefa, s, 6-0, 170, Mililani, Mililani, Hawaii

Dylan Jemtegaard, og, 6-4, 270, Yelm, Yelm, Wash.

Ryan Lange, ot, 6-6, 330, Pittsburg, Pittsburg, Calif.

Keleki Latu, te, 6-6, 205, Jesuit, Carmichael, Calif.

Kai Millner, pro, 6-2, 188, Higley, Gilbert, Ariz.

Moses Oladejo, olb, 6-2, 225, Cosumnes Oaks, Elk Grove, Calif.

Nate Rutchena, lb, 6-3, 225, Monte Vista, Danville, Calif.

J.Michael Sturdivant, wr, 6-3.5, 185, Marcus, Flower Mound, Texas

Bastian Swinney, og, 6-6, 275, Edina, Minneapolis, Minn.

Jermaine Terry, te, 6-4, 235, Kennedy, Richmond, Calif.

Myles Williams, wde, 6-3, 250, Bishop Alemany, Mission Hills, Calif.

Clemson

Jake Briningstool, te, 6-5, 215, Ravenwood, Brentwood, Tenn.

Barrett Carter, olb, 6-1, 220, North Gwinnett, Suwanee, Ga.

Bubba Chandler, pro, 6-4, 195, North Oconee, Bogart, Ga.

Beaux Collins, wr, 6-2.5, 195, St. John Bosco, Bellflower, Calif.

Dacari Collins, wr, 6-3.5, 200, Westlake, Atlanta, Ga.

Cade Denhoff, sde, 6-4.5, 235, Lakeland Christian School, Lakeland, Fla.

Ryan Linthicum, oc, 6-4, 275, Damascus, Damascus, Md.

Phil Mafah, rb, 6-1, 215, Grayson, Loganville, Ga.

Andrew Mukuba, s, 6-0, 185, LBJ, Austin, Texas

Payton Page, dt, 6-4, 360, Dudley, Greensboro, N.C.

Zaire Patterson, wde, 6-6, 230, Winston-Salem Prep, Winston Salem, N.C.

Dietrick Pennington, og, 6-5, 326, Evangelical Christian, Cordova, Tenn.

Will Shipley, apb, 5-11, 198, Weddington, Matthews, N.C.

Troy Stellato, wr, 6-0, 175, Cardinal Gibbons, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Marcus Tate, og, 6-4.5, 318, TRU Prep Academy, Miami Gardens, Fla.

Will Taylor, ath, 5-10, 157, Dutch Fork, Columbia, S.C.

Jeremiah Trotter Jr., ilb, 6-0, 210, St. Joseph’s, Philadelphia, Pa.

Nathaniel Wiggins, cb, 6-2, 170, Westlake, Atlanta, Ga.

Colorado

Edgar Amaya, og, 6-4, 315, Russellville, Russellville, Ala.

Jackson Anderson, og, 6-4, 290, Mineola, Mineola, Texas

Allan Baugh, sde, 6-3, 253, St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Cole Becker, k, 6-3.5, 215, Rocklin, Rocklin, Calif.

Drew Carter, dual, 6-3, 195, Tigard, Portland, Ore.

Zephaniah Maea, ilb, 6-1, 230, Liberty, Henderson, Nev.

Zion Magalei, olb, 6-3, 220, Chandler, Chandler, Ariz.

Tyas Martin, dt, 6-3, 318, Jacksonville, Jacksonville, Ark.

Kaylin Moore, ath, 6-0, 180, Oaks Christian, Westlake Village, Calif.

Trustin Oliver, ss, 6-4, 220, Legend, Parker, Col.

Erik Olsen, te, 6-5, 230, Heritage, Littleton, Colo.

Chase Penry, wr, 6-1, 185, Cherry Creek, Englewood, Colo.

Nikko Reed, ath, 5-10, 160, Moreau Catholic, Hayward, Calif.

Ty Robinson, ath, 6-4, 190, Eaglecrest, Aurora, Colo.

Tyrin Taylor, s, 6-2, 175, William Amos Hough, Cornelius, N.C.

Ryan Williams, dt, 6-5, 260, Shadow Creek, Pearland, Texas

Trevor Woods, s, 6-1, 190, Taylor, Katy, Texas

Duke

Cameron Bergeron, cb, 5-11, 180, Westover, Albany, Ga.

Trent Broadnax, wr, 6-1, 190, Benedictine Military School, Savannah, Ga.

Trey Brown, olb, 6-3, 205, Arcadia, Phoenix, Ariz.

Trent Davis, rb, 5-11, 170, Etowah, Attalla, Ala.

Placide Djungu-Sungu, s, 6-0, 170, Martin, Arlington, Texas

Anthony Freeman, olb, 6-0, 225, Northern, Durham, N.C.

Sahmir Hagans, wr, 5-9, 168, St. Joseph’s, Philadelphia, Pa.

Aaron Hall, wde, 6-5, 210, Southern, Durham, N.C.

Brandon Johnson, cb, 5-10, 170, Newton-conover, Newton, N.C.

Andrew Jones, ot, 6-4, 255, Reagan, Pfafftown, N.C.

Riley Leonard, dual, 6-4, 203, Fairhope, Fairhope, Ala.

Dylan Merrell, cb, 6-1, 179, Alpharetta, Alpharetta, Ga.

Jaquez Moore, ath, 5-11, 185, Suwannee, Live Oak, Fla.

Jordan Moore, dual, 6-2, 175, Loyola Blakefield, Towson, Md.

Nick Morris Jr., ilb, 6-3, 225, Westlake, Austin, Texas

Joshua Pickett, cb, 6-0, 175, Habersham Central, Mount Airy, Ga.

Justin Pickett, og, 6-7, 315, Carmel, Carmel, Ind.

Mandela Tobin, sde, 6-4, 270, Westview, San Diego, Calif.

Florida

Diwun Black, OLB, 6-3, 226, Mississippi Gulf Coast CC

Justus Boone, sde, 6-5, 250, Sumter, Sumter, S.C.

Chief Borders, olb, 6-5, 242, Heard County, Carrollton, Ga.

Marcus Burke, wr, 6-3, 180, Trinity Christian Academy, Jacksonville, Fla.

Corey Collier, s, 6-2, 170, Miami Palmetto, Miami, Fla.

Carlos Del Rio-Wilson, pro, 6-3, 215, Cartersville, Cartersville, Ga.

Nick Elksnis, te, 6-6, 220, Episcopal, Jacksonville, Fla.

Jalen Kitna, pro, 6-4, 200, Burleson, Burleson, Texas

Jason Marshall, cb, 6-2, 180, Miami Palmetto, Miami, Fla.

Donovan McMillon, s, 6-2, 193, Peters Township, Canonsburg, Pa.

Dakota Mitchell, s, 6-0, 185, Winter Park, Winter Park, Fla.

Yousef Mugharbil, og, 6-4.5, 304, Murphy, Murphy, N.C.

Daejon Reynolds, wr, 6-2, 210, Grayson, Loganville, Ga.

Tyreak Sapp, sde, 6-2.5, 255, St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Jake Slaughter, oc, 6-4, 300, Trinity Catholic, Ocala, Fla.

Christopher Thomas, dt, 6-6, 290, Dunbar, Fort Myers, Fla.

Rocco Underwood, te, 6-4, 220, Lake Mary, Lake Mary, Fla.

Desmond Watson, dt, 6-5, 380, Armwood, Seffner, Fla.

Gage Wilcox, te, 6-4, 228, Jefferson, Tampa, Fla.

Jeremiah Williams, wde, 6-3, 224, Ramsay, Birmingham, Ala.

Jordan Young, cb, 6-0, 185, Gaither, Tampa, Fla.

Florida St.

Shyheim Brown, olb, 6-1, 185, Columbia, Lake City, Fla.

Joshua Burrell, wr, 6-2, 212, Blythewood, Blythewood, S.C.

Omarion Cooper, cb, 6-0, 170, Lehigh Senior, Lehigh Acres, Fla.

Bryson Estes, oc, 6-3, 291, Eagle’s Landing Christian, McDonough, Ga.

Jordan Eubanks, olb, 6-2, 200, Guyer, Denton, Texas

Joshua Farmer, sde, 6-3, 250, Gadsden County, Apalachicola, Fla.

Shambre Jackson, sde, 6-2, 230, Boone, Orlando, Fla.

Kevin Knowles, cb, 5-10, 168, McArthur, Hollywood, Fla.

Rod Orr, ot, 6-7, 296, Gadsden City, Gadsden, Ala.

Patrick Payton, olb, 6-5, 205, Northwestern, Miami, Fla.

Byron Turner Jr., sde, 6-3.5, 237, St. Augustine, New Orleans, La.

Hunter Washington, cb, 5-11, 178, Katy, Katy, Texas

Jackson West, te, 6-4, 231, Huntsville, Huntsville, Ala.

George Wilson, wde, 6-5, 214, Green Run, Virginia Beach, Va.

Koby Gross, te, 6-3, 235, Pittsburg High School/Diablo Valley College

Georgia

Brock Bowers, te, 6-3, 225, Napa, Napa, Calif.

Javon Bullard, cb, 6-0, 183, Baldwin, Milledgeville, Ga.

Lovasea Carroll, rb, 6-0.5, 189, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Chaz Chambliss, olb, 6-2, 239, Carrollton, Carrollton, Ga.

David Daniel, ath, 6-1, 180, Woodstock, Woodstock, Ga.

Marlin Dean, dt, 6-6, 265, IMG Academy, Elberton, Ga.

Jamon Dumas-Johnson, ilb, 6-1, 235, St. Frances Academy, Baltimore, Md.

Dylan Fairchild, og, 6-5, 298, West Forsyth, Cumming, Ga.

Nyland Green, cb, 6-2, 183, Newton, Covington, Ga.

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, dt, 6-5, 298, Gaffney, Gaffney, S.C.

Jonathan Jefferson, sde, 6-4, 255, Douglas County, Douglasville, Ga.

Kamari Lassiter, cb, 6-0, 185, American Christian, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Jackson Meeks, wr, 6-2, 190, Central, Phenix City, Ala.

Amarius Mims, ot, 6-7, 315, Bleckley County, Cochran, Ga.

Adonai Mitchell, wr, 6-3, 190, Cane Ridge, Antioch, Tenn.

Smael Mondon, olb, 6-3, 220, Paulding County, Dallas, Ga.

Micah Morris, ot, 6-4, 316, Camden County, Kingsland, Ga.

Xavian Sorey, olb, 6-3, 214, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Brock Vandagriff, dual, 6-3, 205, Prince Avenue Christian School, Bogart, Ga.

Jared Wilson, og, 6-4, 325, West Forsyth, Clemmons, N.C.

Georgia Tech

Zeek Biggers, dt, 6-6, 325, West Rowan, Mount Ulla, N.C.

Leo Blackburn, te, 6-5, 217, Westlake, Atlanta, Ga.

James BlackStrain, wr, 6-2, 180, Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy, Cocoa, Fla.

Sirad Bryant, s, 6-1, 184, Crisp County, Cordele, Ga.

Grey Carroll, sde, 6-3, 260, Alcoa, Alcoa, Tenn.

Noah Collins, wde, 6-3.5, 215, Grayson, Loganville, Ga.

Kaleb Edwards, s, 6-0, 195, Dacula, Dacula, Ga.

Weston Franklin, og, 6-4, 308, Wayne County, Jesup, Ga.

Jamal Haynes, ath, 5-9, 175, Grayson, Loganville, Ga.

Jakiah Leftwich, ot, 6-6, 302, Westlake, Atlanta, Ga.

Chayden Peery, pro, 6-3, 215, Sierra Canyon, Chatsworth, Calif.

Ben Postma, te, 6-4, 225, Cy Ranch, Cypress, Texas

Joshua Robinson, wde, 6-4, 235, Douglas County, Douglasville, Ga.

Malik Rutherford, wr, 5-9, 165, Champagnat Catholic – Hialeah, Hialeah, Fla.

David Shanahan, p, 6-0, 180, ProKick Australia, Australia

Trenilyas Tatum, olb, 6-2, 208, Mount Zion, Jonesboro, Ga.

Illinois

Zachary Barlev, og, 6-4, 292, Plainfield East, Plainfield, Ill.

Patrick Bryant, wr, 6-3, 187, Atlantic Coast, Jacksonville, Fla.

Samari Collier, dual, 6-3, 220, DeSoto, DeSoto, Texas

Daniel Edwards, cb, 5-11, 155, Winter Park, Winter Park, Fla.

Josh Gesky, ot, 6-5, 265, Manteno, Manteno, Ill.

Prince Green, wr, 6-2, 190, Griffin, Griffin, Ga.

Cole Kirkpatrick, wr, 6-0, 180, Argyle, Argyle, Texas

Josh Kreutz, oc, 6-2, 260, Loyola Academy, Wilmette, Ill.

Sedarius McConnell, sde, 6-3, 260, Westlake, Atlanta, Ga.

Dylan Rosiek, ilb, 6-1, 210, East Lake, Tarpon Springs, Fla.

DD Snyder, s, 6-0, 175, Tampa Catholic, Tampa, Fla.

Tyler Strain, cb, 5-10, 180, Pace, Milton, Fla.

Joriell Washington, s, 6-2, 178, Fort Myers, Fort Myers, Fla.

Brody Wisecarver, og, 6-4, 317, DeSmet, Saint Louis, Mo.

Indiana

James Evans, p, 6-1, 207, ProKick Australia, New Zealand

Vinny Fiacable, og, 6-4, 300, Bishop Dwenger, Fort Wayne, Ind.

Maurice Freeman, s, 6-0, 190, Oscar Smith, Chesapeake, Va.

Jordan Grier, ath, 6-0, 185, Cedar Grove, Ellenwood, Ga.

David Holloman, rb, 5-11, 200, Avondale, Auburn Hills, Mich.

Trenten Howland, ath, 6-2, 218, Joliet West, Joliet, Ill.

Cooper Jones, sde, 6-6, 245, Valparaiso, Valparaiso, Ind.

Donaven McCulley, dual, 6-5, 195, Lawrence North, Indianapolis, Ind.

Joshua Sales, ot, 6-6, 285, Brownsburg, South Bend, Ind.

Jaquez Smith, wr, 6-1, 190, Westlake, Atlanta, Ga.

Larry Smith, s, 5-10, 170, Oakleaf, Jacksonville, Fla.

Aaron Steinfeldt, te, 6-5, 230, Bloomington North, Bloomington, Ind.

Jordyn Williams, wr, 6-1, 182, Trinity Christian School, Cedar Hill, Texas

Iowa

Jeffrey Bowie, sde, 6-5, 245, West Branch, West Branch, Iowa

Brody Brecht, wr, 6-4, 205, Ankeny, Ankeny, Iowa

Arland Bruce IV, ath, 5-10, 193, Ankeny, Olathe, Kan.

Connor Colby, og, 6-5, 305, John F Kennedy, Cedar Rapids, Iowa

David Davidkov, ot, 6-6, 295, New Trier, Winnetka, Ill.

Cooper DeJean, s, 6-2, 195, Battle Creek-Ida Grove, Ida Grove, Iowa

Gennings Dunker, og, 6-5, 290, Lena-Winslow, Lena, Ill.

Jaden Harrell, ilb, 6-2, 215, Urbandale, Urbandale, Iowa

Keagan Johnson, ath, 6-1, 180, Bellevue West, Bellevue, Neb.

Joey Labas, dual, 6-4, 190, Brecksville-Broadview Heights, Broadview Heights, Ohio

Griffin Liddle, dt, 6-3, 270, Bettendorf, Bettendorf, Iowa

Max Llewellyn, sde, 6-5, 230, Urbandale, Urbandale, Iowa

Jeremiah Pittman, dt, 6-2, 255, St. Viator, Arlington Heights, Ill.

Karson Sharar, ath, 6-3, 205, Iowa Falls Alden, iowa Falls, Iowa

Beau Stephens, ot, 6-6, 295, Blue Springs, Blue Springs, Mo.

Justice Sullivan, wde, 6-1, 220, Eden Prairie, Eden Prairie, Minn.

Zach Twedt, ath, 6-3, 205, Roland-Story, Story City, Iowa

Iowa St.

Jim Bonifas, ot, 6-5, 255, Dubuque Senior, Dubuque, Iowa

Howard Brown, dt, 6-2, 288, Lincoln College Prep, Kansas City, Mo.

Beau Freyler, s, 6-2, 195, Pine Creek, Colorado Springs, Colo.

Jayden Gray, wde, 6-3, 235, Eaton, Haslet, Texas

Ben Langston, S, 6-2, 190, Blinn College

Tyler Maro, ot, 6-7, 260, Assumption, Davenport, Iowa

Carston Marshall, olb, 6-3, 205, Wadsworth, Wadsworth, Ohio

Myles Mendeszoon, wde, 6-4, 195, Chardon, Chardon, Ohio

Tristan Michaud, wr, 6-5, 200, Clarkson Football North, Mississauga, Canada

Tyler Moore, te, 6-5, 245, Johnston, Johnston, Iowa

Jaylin Noel, wr, 5-11, 170, Park Hill, Kansas City, Mo.

Tyler Onyedim, dt, 6-3, 277, Foster, Richmond, Texas

Joey Petersen, wde, 6-4, 220, North Scott, Eldridge, Iowa

Myles Purchase, cb, 5-11, 170, Cherry Creek, Englewood, Colo.

Aidan Ralph, olb, 6-3, 195, De La Salle Institute, Chicago, Ill.

Dodge Sauser, ot, 6-4.5, 270, Grinnell Community Senior, Grinnell, Iowa

Deon Silas, apb, 5-6, 170, Steinbrenner, Lutz, Fla.

Malik Verdon, ath, 6-3.5, 205, Hamilton, Hamilton, Ohio

MORE

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.