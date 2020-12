The Associated Press

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 22 Auburn, Saturday, 3:30 p.m. CBS

No. 2 Notre Dame at No. 25 North Carolina, Friday, 3:30 p.m. ABC

No. 3 Ohio State at Illinois, Saturday, Noon FS1

No. 4 Clemson vs. Pittsburgh, Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ESPN

No. 5 Texas A&M vs. LSU, Saturday, 7 p.m. ESPN

No. 6 Florida vs. Kentucky, Saturday, Noon ESPN

No. 7 Cincinnati at Temple, canceled.

No. 9 Oregon at Oregon State, Friday, 7 p.m. ESPN

No. 11 Northwestern at Michigan State, Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ESPN2

No. 12 Indiana vs. Maryland, Saturday, Noon ESPN2

No. 13 Georgia at South Carolina, Saturday, 7:30 p.m. SECN

No. 14 Oklahoma at West Virginia, postponed.

No. 15 Iowa State at No. 20 Texas, Friday, Noon ABC

No. 16 Coastal Carolina at Texas State, Saturday, 3 p.m. ESPN+

No. 18 Wisconsin vs. Minnesota, canceled.

No. 19 USC vs. Colorado, Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ABC

No. 21 Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech, Saturday, Noon FOX

No. 23 Louisiana-Lafayette at Louisiana-Monroe, Saturday, 3 p.m. ESPN3

No. 24 Tulsa at Houston, postponed.

