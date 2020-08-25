AP Preseason All-America Team The Associated Press

The 2020 AP Preseason All-America Team (x-team not scheduled to play in the fall; y-opted out of season): FIRST TEAM…

The 2020 AP Preseason All-America Team (x-team not scheduled to play in the fall; y-opted out of season): FIRST TEAM Offense Quarterback — Trevor Lawrence, junior, Clemson. Running backs — Chuba Hubbard, junior, Oklahoma State; Travis Etienne, senior, Clemson. Tackles — x-Penei Sewell, junior, Oregon; Alex Leatherwood, senior, Alabama. Guards — x-Wyatt Davis, junior, Ohio State; Trey Smith, senior, Tennessee. Center — Creed Humphrey, junior, Oklahoma. Tight end — x-Pat Freiermuth, junior, Penn State. Receivers — Ja’Marr Chase, junior, LSU; DeVonta Smith, senior, Alabama. All-purpose player — y-Rondale Moore, junior, Purdue. Kicker — x-Keith Duncan, senior, Iowa. DEFENSE Ends — x-Kayvon Thibodeaux, sophomore, Oregon; y-Gregory Rousseau, junior, Miami. Tackles — Marvin Wilson, senior, Florida State; y-Jaylen Twyman, junior, Pitt. Linebackers — y-Micah Parsons, junior, Penn State; x-Hamilcar Rashed Jr., senior, Oregon State; Dylan Moses, senior, Alabama. Cornerbacks — Derek Stingley Jr., sophomore, LSU; x-Shaun Wade, junior, Ohio State. Safeties — Richard LeCounte, senior, Georgia; Andre Cisco, junior, Syracuse. Punter — Max Duffy, senior, Kentucky. SECOND TEAM Offense Quarterback — x-Justin Fields, junior, Ohio State. Running backs — Najee Harris, sneior, Alabama; Kenneth Gainwell, sophomore, Memphis. Tackles — Samuel Cosmi, junior, Texas; x-Cole Van Lanen, senior, Wisconsin. Guards — x-Nolan Laufenberg, senior, Air Force; x-Alijah Vera-Tucker, junior, Southern California. Center — x-Tyler Linderbaum, junior, Iowa. Tight end — Charlie Kolar, junior, Iowa State. Receivers — Tylan Wallace, senior, Oklahoma State; y-Rashod Bateman, junior, Minnesota. All-purpose player — Jaylen Waddle, junior, Alabama. Kicker — Gabe Brkic, sophomore, Oklahoma. Defense Ends — Carlos Basham, senior, Wake Forest; Quincy Roche, senior, Miami. Tackles — y-Jay Tufele, junior, Southern California; x-Levi Onwuzurike, senior, Washington. Linebackers — Chazz Surratt senior, North Carolina; Nick Bolton, junior, Missouri; x-Paddy Fisher, senior, Northwestern. Cornerbacks — Patrick Surtain II, junior, Alabama; y-Caleb Farley, junior, Virginia Tech. Safeties — x-Jevon Holland, junior, Oregon; Trevon Moehrig, junior, TCU. Punter — x-Adam Korsak, junior, Rutgers. ___ More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.